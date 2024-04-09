(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Tern PLC, up 17% at 3.62 pence, 12-month range 1.60p-11.00p. The investor notes that Talking Medicines, a company in which Tern currently holds 23.8% of the equity, has updated markets on its first quarter results. "Talking Medicines, a pioneering leader in healthcare intelligence leveraging advanced data science and artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce a strong start to 2024, marked by record revenue bookings and significant advancements in its innovative platform, Talking Medicines Drug-GPT," Talking Medicines says. "Looking ahead, Talking Medicines remains committed to driving innovation and fostering collaborations that enhance healthcare decision-making through intelligence globally."

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Surgical Innovations Group PLC, down 19% at 0.40p, 12-month range 0.40p-2.35p. The surgical and medical instrument manufacturer's Chief Financial Officer Charmaine Day steps down. Day's announcement to step down was first announced in December. Michael Roper, an interim financial consultant, has been supporting the business since February and is now overseeing the finance function. The process to recruit a new CFO continues.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.