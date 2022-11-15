Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tern Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TERN   GB00BFPMV798

TERN PLC

(TERN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:09 2022-11-15 am EST
9.725 GBX   +6.87%
09:52aTern : Wyld Networks announce launch of satellite IoT network service starting 8th December 2022
PU
11/07IN BRIEF: Tern notes investee Wyld Networks' fundraise to speed growth
AN
10/28TRADING UPDATES: Nostrum profits of Brent price; Scottish ups dividend
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tern : Wyld Networks announce launch of satellite IoT network service starting 8th December 2022

11/15/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wyld Networks is officially launching its pioneering satellite IoT network service that provides 100%, global connectivity for the Internet of Things. Wyld have established agreements with over forty launch partners along with a SEK 34 million backlog of purchase orders for its Wyld Connect IoT module and data service.

Only 15% of the world's surface has access to the internet. According to McKinsey, it is this lack of global connectivity that is holding back the growth of the internet of things from adding US$ 2-3 trillion to the global GDP over the next ten years.1 Wyld Connect solves this problem by allowing business and governments to connect their IoT devices anywhere in the world using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. This has significant positive upsides for agriculture, the environment, supply chain, and the energy and utilities sectors.

The Company markets its Wyld Connect IoT hardware module as well as a monthly data service (connectivity fee) to customers to provide an end-to-end satellite IoT solution.

The satellite IoT market, according to a forecast by Rethink IoT (RIoT), will be worth US$5.9bn by 2025, including hardware and connectivity fees, with a base of 30.3m devices.2

"We are delighted to announce the launch date for the Wyld satellite IoT network and look forward to enabling connectivity to meet the fast-growing demand in the 85% of the Earth's surface with little or no current service," said Alastair Williamson. "Wyld Networks technology allows businesses to be more efficient and productive as well as meet sustainability goals."

1Agriculture's technology future: How connectivity can yield new growth | McKinsey
2Nanosats and new use cases will propel satellite IoT to $5.9bn by 2025 - Rethink (rethinkresearch.biz)

Disclaimer

Tern plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TERN PLC
09:52aTern : Wyld Networks announce launch of satellite IoT network service starting 8th Decembe..
PU
11/07IN BRIEF: Tern notes investee Wyld Networks' fundraise to speed growth
AN
10/28TRADING UPDATES: Nostrum profits of Brent price; Scottish ups dividend
AN
10/28Tern Takes Part in Majority-Owned Unit Device Authority's Convertible Notes Offering
MT
10/28Device Authority Ltd announced that it has received $0.44 million in funding from Tern ..
CI
10/06FTSE 100 Closed Lower as Worries Over OPEC Cuts Persist
DJ
10/06BOE May Lift Rates Decisively as UK Business Inflation Expectations Rise
DJ
10/06Sterling Faces Renewed Falls on UK Fiscal Plans
DJ
10/06Tern Raises $1.8 Million to Provide Growth Capital to Portfolio Companies; Shares Down ..
MT
10/06FTSE 100 Edges Up; Imperial Brands, Diageo Gain
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 0,06 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2021 4,58 M 5,37 M 5,37 M
Net cash 2021 1,96 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,0 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 138x
EV / Sales 2021 659x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart TERN PLC
Duration : Period :
Tern Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Albert E. Sisto Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sarah Payne CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ian Cleland Ritchie Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Scherba Executive Director & Investment Director
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERN PLC-27.20%40
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-15.37%1 812
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-32.15%1 694
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-53.71%840
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-19.97%596
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-24.17%18