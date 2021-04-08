Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tern Plc    TERN   GB00BFPMV798

TERN PLC

(TERN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tern : Smarter Healthcare Podcast with FundamentalVR CEO, Richard Vincent

04/08/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Listen to Episode 16 of the Smarter Healthcare Podcast with guest Richard Vincent, CEO and co-founder of FundamentalVR.

Richard talks to Smarter Healthcare about his company's new virtual reality solution for surgery, which combines VR, haptics - which is the sense of touch and motion, deep data, AI, and multi-modal learning. The Podcast also talks about other applications of virtual reality and what changes are on the horizon for healthcare technology.

Listen to the full show here

Disclaimer

Tern plc published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 10:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TERN PLC
06:54aTERN  : Smarter Healthcare Podcast with FundamentalVR CEO, Richard Vincent
PU
03/29TERN  : How to create a culture of innovation
PU
03/22TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Initiates Dosing in Phase 1 Trial of NASH Treatment
MT
03/22TERN  : Is the smart hospital close to a reality?
PU
03/14TERN  : Can IoT help cut hospital waiting times?
PU
03/04TERN  : 4 IoT trends that will benefit healthcare for 2021
PU
02/26TERN  : How IoT is aiding the Covid-19 vaccine supply chain
PU
02/19TERN  : The role of data analytics in healthcare
PU
02/16TERN  : The role of IoT in scaling up vaccine manufacturing
PU
02/16TERN  : IoT and traffic management
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,15 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net income 2020 0,80 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
Net cash 2020 2,13 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,3 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 181x
EV / Sales 2020 138x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart TERN PLC
Duration : Period :
Tern Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert E. Sisto Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sarah Payne Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Ian Cleland Ritchie Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Scherba Investment Director
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERN PLC58.27%50
BLACKROCK, INC.8.34%120 275
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.8.49%67 766
UBS GROUP AG19.93%57 264
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.16.08%49 934
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)12.72%42 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ