Tern : Smarter Healthcare Podcast with FundamentalVR CEO, Richard Vincent

Listen to Episode 16 of the Smarter Healthcare Podcast with guest Richard Vincent, CEO and co-founder of FundamentalVR.
Richard talks to Smarter Healthcare about his company's new virtual reality solution for surgery, which combines VR, haptics - which is the sense of touch and motion, deep data, AI, and multi-modal learning. The Podcast also talks about other applications of virtual reality and what changes are on the horizon for healthcare technology.
Listen to the full show here
Disclaimer
Tern plc published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 10:53:07 UTC.