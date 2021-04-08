Tern : Smarter Healthcare Podcast with FundamentalVR CEO, Richard Vincent

Listen to Episode 16 of the Smarter Healthcare Podcast with guest Richard Vincent, CEO and co-founder of FundamentalVR.

Richard talks to Smarter Healthcare about his company's new virtual reality solution for surgery, which combines VR, haptics - which is the sense of touch and motion, deep data, AI, and multi-modal learning. The Podcast also talks about other applications of virtual reality and what changes are on the horizon for healthcare technology.

Listen to the full show here