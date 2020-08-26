Log in
Tern Properties : ANNOUNCEMENT RESULTS OF THE ADJOURNED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020

08/26/2020 | 05:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TERN PROPERTIES COMPANY LIMITED

太 興 置 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 277)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS OF THE ADJOURNED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM were put to the adjourned AGM for voting by poll and approved by the Shareholders.

The board of directors (the "Board") of TERN PROPERTIES COMPANY LIMITED太興置 業有限公司("Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice

of annual general meeting of the Company dated 20 July 2020 were put to the adjourned annual general meeting of the Company held on 26 August 2020 (the "Adjourned AGM") for voting by poll and approved by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The poll results of the resolutions are summarized as follows:

No. of votes cast and

Ordinary Resolutions

percentage of total

no. of votes cast

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited consolidated

169,300,896

0

Financial Statements, the Report of the Directors and

(100%)

(0%)

the Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31

March 2020.

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK2.7 cents per share for

169,300,896

0

the year ended 31 March 2020.

(100%)

(0%)

1

No. of votes cast and

Ordinary Resolutions

percentage of total

no. of votes cast

For

Against

3.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Chan Yan Tin, Andrew as an

168,508,896

0

Executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(b)

To re-elect Ms. Chan Yan Mei Mary-ellen as an

169,300,896

0

Non-Executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(c)

To re-elect Ms. Cheung Chong Wai, Janet as an

169,300,896

0

Independent Non-Executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(d)

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the

169,300,896

0

Directors' remuneration.

(100%)

(0%)

4.

To re-appoint HLM CPA Limited as Auditor and authorise

169,300,896

0

the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

(100%)

(0%)

5.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to buy back

169,300,896

0

shares of the Company (ordinary resolution no. 5 set out

(100%)

(0%)

in the notice of AGM).

6.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to issue shares

169,154,896

146,000

of the Company (ordinary resolution no. 6 set out in the

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

notice of AGM).

7.

To extend the general mandate to issue shares by addition

169,154,896

146,000

thereto the shares bought back by the Company (ordinary

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

resolution no. 7 set out in the notice of AGM).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each resolution, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the Adjourned AGM, the number of issued shares of the Company (the "Shares") was 277,232,883 Shares. In relation to all the resolutions proposed at the Adjourned AGM, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the Adjourned AGM was 277,232,883 Shares.

There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the Adjourned AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there were no Shareholders that were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting in respect of any of the resolutions at the Adjourned AGM.

2

The share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the Adjourned AGM.

By order of the Board

TERN PROPERTIES COMPANY LIMITED

Chan Hoi Sow

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which three are Executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Hoi Sow, Mr. Chan Yan Tin, Andrew and Ms. Chan Yan Wai, Emily, one is Non-Executive Director, namely Ms. Chan Yan Mei, Mary-ellen and three are Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Kwok Wai, Mr. Tse Lai Han, Henry and Ms. Cheung Chong Wai, Janet.

3

Disclaimer

Tern Properties Company Limited published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 09:56:09 UTC
