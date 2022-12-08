PRESS RELEASE: Interconnection of OASA's Electronic Ticket with the Academic ID from TERNA ENERGY

Interconnection of OASA's Electronic Ticket with the Academic ID from TERNA ENERGY

With just their academic ID, university students will be soon able to travel via public transport, as TERNA ENERGY undertook, following a relevant open tender, the interconnection of Integrated Automatic Fare Collection System of OASA Group (Athens Urban Transport Organization-AUTO) with the central information management system of academic identity of the Hellenic Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs managed by the National Infrastructures for Research and Technology (GRNET S.A.).

According to the contract signed by the company with GRNET S.A., TERNA ENERGY undertakes to carry out within five (5) months the planning, implementation and tests of the service that extends travel rights to university students in an automated way, without the obligation to attend in a physical OASAΆs ticket office, as well as the design of sales and validation functions of the electronic ticket systems in the new academic identities of university students.

With the completion of the project, university students will be able to travel via public transport, without having to carry with them the relevant OASA card anymore, since all the functions of the electronic ticket will have been integrated into their academic identity. In addition to the convenience that this interconnection will provide to students, it is expected to actively contribute to the efforts made to improve the environmental footprint of OASA, since the use of paper and plastic will be reduced, and energy will be saved due to significant reductions in travel during the distribution and storage phase of the relevant student cards (pass).

This is the most recent addition to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) projects portfolio that TERNA ENERGY has been successfully developing in recent years. It is recalled that the company participates in the private partnership body of HELLAS SMARTICKET S.A. (HST S.A.), which designed, installed, and implemented the Automatic Toll Collection System for the urban public transport of Attica and today continues its technical management, maintenance and operational support until the expiration of the relevant contract in May 2027. The system technically supports the telephone service and equipment monitoring center (Call Center/Monitoring) in 24/7 shifts, while field support is provided, also in 24/7 shifts, by 40 field technicians with 9 company vehicles.

