  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Terna Energy S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  07:54 2022-12-08 am EST
19.93 EUR   -1.43%
Press Release : Interconnection of OASA's Electronic Ticket with the Academic ID from TERNA ENERGY
PU
12/01Terna Energy S A : Ir report 9m 2022
PU
12/01Terna Energy Group : IR Report 9Μ2022
PU
PRESS RELEASE: Interconnection of OASA's Electronic Ticket with the Academic ID from TERNA ENERGY

12/08/2022 | 07:43am EST
Interconnection of OASA's Electronic Ticket with the Academic ID from TERNA ENERGY

With just their academic ID, university students will be soon able to travel via public transport, as TERNA ENERGY undertook, following a relevant open tender, the interconnection of Integrated Automatic Fare Collection System of OASA Group (Athens Urban Transport Organization-AUTO) with the central information management system of academic identity of the Hellenic Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs managed by the National Infrastructures for Research and Technology (GRNET S.A.).

According to the contract signed by the company with GRNET S.A., TERNA ENERGY undertakes to carry out within five (5) months the planning, implementation and tests of the service that extends travel rights to university students in an automated way, without the obligation to attend in a physical OASAΆs ticket office, as well as the design of sales and validation functions of the electronic ticket systems in the new academic identities of university students.

With the completion of the project, university students will be able to travel via public transport, without having to carry with them the relevant OASA card anymore, since all the functions of the electronic ticket will have been integrated into their academic identity. In addition to the convenience that this interconnection will provide to students, it is expected to actively contribute to the efforts made to improve the environmental footprint of OASA, since the use of paper and plastic will be reduced, and energy will be saved due to significant reductions in travel during the distribution and storage phase of the relevant student cards (pass).

This is the most recent addition to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) projects portfolio that TERNA ENERGY has been successfully developing in recent years. It is recalled that the company participates in the private partnership body of HELLAS SMARTICKET S.A. (HST S.A.), which designed, installed, and implemented the Automatic Toll Collection System for the urban public transport of Attica and today continues its technical management, maintenance and operational support until the expiration of the relevant contract in May 2027. The system technically supports the telephone service and equipment monitoring center (Call Center/Monitoring) in 24/7 shifts, while field support is provided, also in 24/7 shifts, by 40 field technicians with 9 company vehicles.

Info:

Press Office: Mary Andreadi, tel. +30 210 69 68 000, pressoffice@gekterna.com

Investor Relations Officer: Argyris Gkonis, tel. +30 210 69 68 000, agkonis@gekterna.com


Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 12:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Press Release : Interconnection of OASA's Electronic Ticket with the Academic ID from TERN..
Sales 2022 337 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2022 69,9 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
Net Debt 2022 835 M 876 M 876 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 2 329 M 2 444 M 2 444 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,39x
EV / Sales 2023 7,14x
Nbr of Employees 338
Free-Float 44,7%
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.48.90%2 444
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-24.23%23 355
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-50.77%9 646
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-24.11%2 784
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-10.11%2 502
JIANGSU NEW ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-38.70%1 716