Athens, November 9, 2021

Reply to a Question from the Capital Market Commission

Following a relevant enquiry from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, regarding publications, TERNA ENERGY states:

There is no such issue of selling the Company. The Company has attracted and continues to attract institutional portfolios that wish to invest in. At the same time, following the business activity, the Company obviously studies various plans and proposals for new investment initiatives and business agreements.

In the event of any final development, the Company will, as always, inform the investment community in a timely and valid manner.