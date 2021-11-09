Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Terna Energy S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reply to a Question from the Capital Market Commission

11/09/2021 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, November 9, 2021

Reply to a Question from the Capital Market Commission

Following a relevant enquiry from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, regarding publications, TERNA ENERGY states:

There is no such issue of selling the Company. The Company has attracted and continues to attract institutional portfolios that wish to invest in. At the same time, following the business activity, the Company obviously studies various plans and proposals for new investment initiatives and business agreements.

In the event of any final development, the Company will, as always, inform the investment community in a timely and valid manner.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:02:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TERNA ENERGY S.A.
05:03aReply to a Question from the Capital Market Commission
PU
11/05Appointment of Compliance Officer
PU
10/13G. PERISTERIS : The green transition in energy is cheap, ensures sustainable prosperity fo..
PU
10/12TERNA ENERGY S A : & HERON offer the first long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in G..
PU
09/30TERNA ENERGY GROUP : IR Report H1 2021
PU
09/30TERNA ENERGY S A : Ir report 6m 2021
PU
09/30TERNA ENERGY GROUP : Financial Results for the First Half 2021
PU
09/30Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical Company Reports Earnings Results for ..
CI
09/30Tranche Update on Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical Company's Equity Bu..
CI
09/30TERNA ENERGY S A : Interim Financial Report for the period of Jan. 1st – Jun. 30th, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 268 M 311 M 311 M
Net income 2021 -25,0 M -29,0 M -29,0 M
Net cash 2021 745 M 863 M 863 M
P/E ratio 2021 -56,7x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 1 443 M 1 673 M 1 672 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,48 €
Average target price 17,00 €
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-5.45%1 673
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED116.22%17 334
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-14.48%3 965
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-23.71%3 235
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC-4.72%1 145
AKER OFFSHORE WIND AS-51.45%410