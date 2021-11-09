Athens, November 9, 2021
Reply to a Question from the Capital Market Commission
Following a relevant enquiry from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, regarding publications, TERNA ENERGY states:
There is no such issue of selling the Company. The Company has attracted and continues to attract institutional portfolios that wish to invest in. At the same time, following the business activity, the Company obviously studies various plans and proposals for new investment initiatives and business agreements.
In the event of any final development, the Company will, as always, inform the investment community in a timely and valid manner.
Disclaimer
Terna Energy SA published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:02:12 UTC.