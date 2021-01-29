PRESS RELEASE

29th January 2021

TERNA ENERGY: "Integrated Waste Management of the Region of Peloponnese"

Initiation of the Construction Phase

The 152m euro investment is launched

600 new jobs during the construction and 200 permanent jobs during operation period

The largest PPP waste management project in the country; will permanently solve the major problem of waste in the Peloponnese

The Public Private Sector Partnership (PPP) project "Integrated Waste Management of Peloponnese Region", between the "Perivallontiki of Peloponnese", subsidiary of TERNA ENERGY Group, and the Region of Peloponnese, commenced today. The pertinent agreements were signed by the Peloponnese Regional Governor Mr. Panagiotis Nikas, the CEO of TERNA ENERGY Mr. Manolis Maragoudakis and the CEO of the Perivallontiki of Peloponnese, Mr. George Agrafiotis.

The project is the largest PPP on waste management in the country and for the most part implements the Waste Management Regional Plan of the Peloponnese Region while also operating alongside local recycling programs of municipalities.

On the occasion of the project launch, Mr. Manolis Maragoudakis, stated: "TERNA ENERGY leads the green - circular economy industry by constantly introducing new technologies, helping to protect the environment and improving the quality of life. We aspire this project to be the best, most efficient and cost-effective PPP project for our society as a whole and at the same time to constitute a pole of attraction for the education of students and pupils. I want to assure both the government officials who honour us with their presence today, as well as the citizens of the Peloponnese Region, that our company has the expertise, experience, financial capacity and above all the will and culture to carry out and manage turn-key projects that are completed on time. Lastly, since PPPs by definition presuppose excellent cooperation between the Contracting Authority and the Contractor, let me wish for a fruitful cooperation."

On behalf of the Private Partnership entity, Mr. George Agrafiotis, stated: "As of tomorrow we begin to realise the contract and in due time will deliver the project that aims to effectively address the waste issue in the Peloponnese Region for many years. The project, now having full social support, as expressed by the citizens' institutional representatives, will effectively contribute to both the protection of the environment and the economic development of the Region. The people of Peloponnese region have already enjoyed a foretaste of the end result from the related project of

