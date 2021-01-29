Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Terna Energy S.A.    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TERNA ENERGY: “Integrated Waste Management of the Region of Peloponnese” Initiation of the Construction Phase

01/29/2021 | 09:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

29th January 2021

TERNA ENERGY: "Integrated Waste Management of the Region of Peloponnese"

Initiation of the Construction Phase

  • The 152m euro investment is launched
  • 600 new jobs during the construction and 200 permanent jobs during operation period
  • The largest PPP waste management project in the country; will permanently solve the major problem of waste in the Peloponnese

The Public Private Sector Partnership (PPP) project "Integrated Waste Management of Peloponnese Region", between the "Perivallontiki of Peloponnese", subsidiary of TERNA ENERGY Group, and the Region of Peloponnese, commenced today. The pertinent agreements were signed by the Peloponnese Regional Governor Mr. Panagiotis Nikas, the CEO of TERNA ENERGY Mr. Manolis Maragoudakis and the CEO of the Perivallontiki of Peloponnese, Mr. George Agrafiotis.

The project is the largest PPP on waste management in the country and for the most part implements the Waste Management Regional Plan of the Peloponnese Region while also operating alongside local recycling programs of municipalities.

On the occasion of the project launch, Mr. Manolis Maragoudakis, stated: "TERNA ENERGY leads the green - circular economy industry by constantly introducing new technologies, helping to protect the environment and improving the quality of life. We aspire this project to be the best, most efficient and cost-effective PPP project for our society as a whole and at the same time to constitute a pole of attraction for the education of students and pupils. I want to assure both the government officials who honour us with their presence today, as well as the citizens of the Peloponnese Region, that our company has the expertise, experience, financial capacity and above all the will and culture to carry out and manage turn-key projects that are completed on time. Lastly, since PPPs by definition presuppose excellent cooperation between the Contracting Authority and the Contractor, let me wish for a fruitful cooperation."

On behalf of the Private Partnership entity, Mr. George Agrafiotis, stated: "As of tomorrow we begin to realise the contract and in due time will deliver the project that aims to effectively address the waste issue in the Peloponnese Region for many years. The project, now having full social support, as expressed by the citizens' institutional representatives, will effectively contribute to both the protection of the environment and the economic development of the Region. The people of Peloponnese region have already enjoyed a foretaste of the end result from the related project of

ΤΕRΝΑ ENERGY S.A.

85, Mesogeion Ave, Athens 115 26, E: ternaenergy@terna-energy.com, P: +30 210 6968000, F: +30 2106968098

www.terna-energy.com

TERNA ENERGY in Epirus, the awarded infrastructure project of 2018. They can be certain that this project will be superior. We employ cutting-edge technology to address issues with technical perfection but also by bringing environmental and economic benefits for people and the region. With this project, the Peloponnese Region enters the era of properly managing waste by employing current circular economy practices. Best of luck to all!"

The partnership agreement provides for the construction and operation of three (3) Waste Processing Units and an equal number of sanitary Landfill Sites for the process residue in the prefectures of Arcadia, Messinia and Lakonia, as well as of two (2) Waste Transfer Stations in Korinthia and Argolida. The project is designed to generate green energy, making it an environmentally-friendly infrastructure with a zero energy footprint. It is also expected to reduce waste management costs for the local municipalities while also eliminating levied fines.

The agreement's total duration is 28 years and comprises a 24-month construction period and a 26- year operation period. It is worth noting that as of the 10th month after the effective date of the agreement, the company will start operating the intermediate waste management facilities.

The investment is estimated to reach 152 million euro, 62.5 of which derive from NSRF (National Strategic Reference Framework) funding.

The project's plan provides for the creation of 600 new jobs during construction, 200 working positions during the operation period, as well as a large number of parallel jobs.

Integrated waste management ensures compliance with current national and European legislation, advances environmental protection and leads to significant improvement in the quality of life and sanitary conditions. The project's realisation with cutting-edge technology will address the environmental issue of the Peloponnese Region and produce benefits for the Tourism industry, Education and Sustainable Agriculture, a strategic objective for Greece.

Information:

Press Office & Public Relations: Danae Kalantidi, tel. +30 210 696800, dkalantidi@gekterna.com

www.terna-energy.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TERNA ENERGY S.A.
09:26aTERNA ENERGY : “Integrated Waste Management of the Region of Peloponnese&r..
PU
01/19TERNA ENERGY S A : New investments in the field of floating photovoltaic (FPV) s..
PU
01/12TERNA ENERGY S A : Notification of Transaction
PU
01/05TERNA ENERGY S A : Notification of Transaction
PU
2020TERNA ENERGY GROUP : Results for the 9-Month 2
PU
2020TERNA ENERGY S A : Voting Results of the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Ass..
PU
2020TERNA ENERGY S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020TERNA ENERGY S A : Notification of Transaction
PU
2020TERNA ENERGY S A : Distribution of profits and reserves of the Company
PU
2020TERNA ENERGY S A : Announcement regarding the Decisions of the Extraordinary Gen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 352 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2020 69,3 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net Debt 2020 818 M 994 M 994 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 1 599 M 1 938 M 1 943 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,88x
EV / Sales 2021 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 311
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,63 €
Last Close Price 13,80 €
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Gerasimos Perdikaris Vice Chairman
Georgios Simeon Spyrou Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.4.55%1 938
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED50.58%12 127
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.1.19%4 589
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.7.05%3 994
TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED-1.41%1 661
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC3.86%1 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ