Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Terna Energy S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:12:29 2023-06-14 am EDT
20.14 EUR   -0.20%
12:29pTerna Energy S A : Amendment of financial calendar of the year 2023
PU
11:27aTerna Energy S A : Decisions of the Shareholders' Ordinary General Assembly 2023
PU
06/12Terna Energy S A : Invitation to Annual Ordinary General Assembly
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna Energy S A : AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF THE YEAR 2023

06/14/2023 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See the announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT

Attachments

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 16:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TERNA ENERGY S.A.
12:29pTerna Energy S A : Amendment of financial calendar of the year 2023
PU
11:27aTerna Energy S A : Decisions of the Shareholders' Ordinary General Assembly 2023
PU
06/12Terna Energy S A : Invitation to Annual Ordinary General Assembly
PU
06/12Terna Energy S A : Documents addressed to the Annual Ordinary General Assembly
PU
06/12Terna Energy S A : Brief description of the items in the Agenda - Draft resolutions
PU
06/12Terna Energy S A : Remuneration Report of the Members of the Board of Directors for the Us..
PU
06/12Terna Energy S A : Voting Form / Empowerment for Representation of Shareholders in the ORD..
PU
06/12Terna Energy S A : Report of the Independent Non-Executive Members
PU
06/12Terna Energy S A : Audit Committee Report
PU
06/02Terna Energy S A : Announcement for the amendment of the articles of association
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERNA ENERGY S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 422 M 456 M 456 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 971 M 1 049 M 1 049 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 2 325 M 2 511 M 2 511 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,81x
EV / Sales 2024 8,30x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,18 €
Average target price 22,03 €
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Vice Chairman
Andreas Taprantzis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sofia K. Kounenaki-Efraimoglou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-0.98%2 511
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-5.66%21 324
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-15.09%8 667
BORALEX INC.-6.57%2 890
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.8.27%2 444
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-17.47%2 053
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer