Terna Energy S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENT
Terna Energy SA published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 16:13:01 UTC.
|Sales 2023
|
422 M
461 M
461 M
|Net income 2023
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
971 M
1 061 M
1 061 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|-
|Yield 2023
|1,85%
|Capitalization
2 369 M
2 588 M
2 588 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|7,91x
|EV / Sales 2024
|8,40x
|Nbr of Employees
|422
|Free-Float
|44,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|20,56 €
|Average target price
|20,13 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-2,12%