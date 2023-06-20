Advanced search
    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17:58 2023-06-20 am EDT
20.94 EUR   +1.85%
12:28pTerna Energy S A : Admission and commencement of trading of the new shares
PU
12:14pTerna Energy S A : Announcement for dividend payment
PU
06/15Terna Energy S A : AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF THE YEAR 2023 (Correct Repetition)
PU
Terna Energy S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENT

06/20/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
Attached the announcement

DIVIDEND PAYMENT

Attachments

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 422 M 461 M 461 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 971 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 2 369 M 2 588 M 2 588 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,91x
EV / Sales 2024 8,40x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 44,7%
Managers and Directors
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Vice Chairman
Andreas Taprantzis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sofia K. Kounenaki-Efraimoglou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.0.88%2 588
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-6.02%21 225
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-11.22%9 084
BORALEX INC.-7.57%2 878
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.3.91%2 362
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-17.78%2 060
