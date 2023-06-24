Athens, June 23, 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY "TERNA ENERGY S.A." ARISING FROM SHARE

CAPITAL INCREASE BY CAPITALIZATION OF RESERVES

The company "TERNA ENERGY S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") informs the Investors that in relation to the implementation of the Stock Awards Program approved by the Shareholders' Extraordinary General Assembly on December 16, 2020 and following their contribution to the achievement of financial objectives, the implementation of new projects and the increase of the Company's profitability, it granted for free to twenty six (26) Company Executives 2,250,000 new shares issued following the share capital increases with capitalization of share premium reserves, representing 1.9% of the paid-up share capital. The new shares were transferred through an OTC transaction on June 23, 2023.

It is noted that, since the new shares are of the same category as the shares of the Company that are already listed in the Main Market of the Securities Market of ATHEX and represent, in a period of twelve months, a percentage of approximately 1.9% of the already listed shares of the Company, namely less than 20% of the number of shares of the same category that have already been listed for trading in ATHEX without any listing, other than that, having taken place during the last twelve months, there is no obligation for the issuance of a prospectus for the listing of the New Shares in ATHEX, in accordance with the exception of article 1 par 5a of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129.

Following all the above, the paid-up share capital of the Company amounts today to €35,431,527.00 divided into 118,105,090 common registered voting shares with a nominal value of €0.30 each.