Athens, June 30, 2023

APPOINTMENT OF NEW HEAD OF THE SHAREHOLDERS AND CORPORATE

ANNOUNCEMENTS DEPARTMENT

The company "TERNA ENERGY S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") informs the Investors that in accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors of June 21, 2023, Mr. Anestis Bakirtzis has been appointed as Head of the Shareholders and Corporate Announcements Department in replacement of Mr. Georgios Koufios. Mr Anestis Bakirtzis will assume his duties as of July, 1 2023. The contact details are available on the official website of the Company.