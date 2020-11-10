Log in
Terna Energy S A : Announcement for the cancellation of treasury shares

11/10/2020 | 04:37am EST

Athens, November 10, 2020

Announcement for the cancellation of treasury shares and the consequent reduction

of the share capital

TERNA ENERGY S.A. informs the investors that the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Company's shareholders, held on October 20, 2020, decided among other items, the reduction of the Company's share capital by the amount of One Million Two Hundred Eighty Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Eighty Euros and forty euro cents (1,287,980.40 €) by canceling four million two hundred ninety three thousand and t w o hundred sixty eight (4,293,268) treasury shares, with a nominal value of thirty cents of a euro (0.30 €) each and the amendment of the relevant paragraph 1 of article 5 of the Articles of Association of the Company.

As a result of the reduction, the Company's share capital amounts to Thirty Four Million Seven Hundred Fifty Six Thousand Five Hundred Twenty Seven Euros (34,756,527 €) and is divided into one hundred and fifteen million eight hundred fifty five thousand and ninety (115,855,090) common registered voting shares, with a nominal value of thirty cents of a euro (0.30 €) each.

On November 3, 2020, Decision 2193044 of the Minister of Development and Investments was filed with the Sociétés Anonymes Register, approving the reduction of the share capital and the relevant amendment of article 5 par. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association.

The Athens Exchange, on November 9, 2020, was informed about the abovementioned reduction through cancellation of the Company's treasury shares and approved the cancelation of them.

Following the above, on November 12, 2020, the trading in the Athens Stock Exchange of four million eight hundred ninety five thousand and four hundred and sixty four (4,895,464) common registered shares shall cease and such shares shall be cancelled.

For more details, Shareholders may contact the Company's Shareholders Services & Corporate Announcements Department, during business days and hours (Contact person: Mr. Giorgos Koufios, tel. +30 210 6968457).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 09:36:07 UTC
