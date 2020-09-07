Terna Energy S A : Announcement regarding the final subscription rate of the Share Capital Increase

Total subscription of the share capital increase by cash payment and elimination of the pre-emptive right of the current shareholders and the disposal of new shares through private placement.

The company 'TERNA ENERGY S.A.' (the 'Company') informs the investors that the Share Capital Increase by cash payment and elimination of the pre-emptive right of the current shareholders and the disposal of the new shares through private placement, that has been decided by the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Shareholders of the Company dated 01.09.2020 ('EGA'), has been successfully completed and totally subscribed, by raising proceeds of a total amount of €68,523,642 through the disposal of the new 6,229,422 shares at the discretion of the Board of Directors (as authorized by the EGA of the Company's Shareholders) to funds managed by the following international investors and/or companies affiliated with them: Blackrock Inc., Anavio Capital Partners LLP, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP, and Impax Asset Management.

In view of the above, the final subscription rate of the Share Capital Increase amounts to 100% and the total amount of the funds raised to €68,523,642.

Following the above, the share capital of the Company will be increased by €1,868,826.60, with the issuance of 6,229,422 new common registered shares, with a nominal value of €0.30 each, while the amount of €66,654,815.40 shall be placed at a special share premium reserve of the Company. Thus, the share capital of the Company shall amount to €36,044,507.40 and will be divided into 120,148,358 common, registered shares with voting rights and a nominal value of € 0.30 each.

The date of credit of the new shares to the accounts of the beneficiaries and the commencement of their trading in the Athens Exchange shall be disclosed by virtue of a new announcement of the Company.