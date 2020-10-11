Log in
TERNA ENERGY S.A.

Terna Energy S A : Brief description of the items in the Agenda - Draft Desicions

10/11/2020

Short description of the Items on the Agenda

Draft Decisions

ITEM 1:

Approval of the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 10.08.2020, by which it was decided to stop buying own shares in application of the Company's own share purchase program decided by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders on 29.04.2020. Cancellation of all own shares held by the Company and reduction of the share capital of the Company by the amount of € 1,287,980.40. Amendment of article 5 par. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association.

The Board of Directors will propose the approval of the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 10.08.2020, by which it was decided to stop the purchase of treasury shares in application of the Company's own share purchase program decided by the Ordinary General Meeting and the Board of Directors of the Company of 29.04.2020 as well as the cancellation of all the same 4,293,268 shares held by the Company and the reduction of the share capital of the Company by the amount of € 1,287,980.40.

The General Assembly with votes …………………………… approves the proposal for the approval of the decision of the Board of

Directors dated 10.08.2020. on the interruption of the purchases of own shares as well as for the cancellation of all own shares held by the Company and the reduction of the share capital of the Company by the amount of € 1,287,980.40.

ITEM 2:

Approval of a program for the acquisition of Own Shares, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and provision of relevant authorizations to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors proposes the approval of a program for the purchase of own shares by the Company through the Athens Stock Exchange until the completion of the percentage of 10% on the paid-up share capital of the Company, lasting twenty-four months, ie no later than October 19, 2022 thirty euro cents (€ 0.30) and a maximum price of thirty euros (€ 30) per share, which will be used in accordance with current legislation.

The General Meeting approves with votes …… ... the purchase of own shares until the completion of the percentage of 10%

of the total shares of the Company, with a minimum purchase price of thirty euro cents (0.30 €) and a maximum price of thirty euros (30 , 00 €), which will take place within a period of twenty-four months, ie no later than October 19, 2022, and authorizes the Board of Directors of the Company to comply with all relevant legal formalities related to the above approval.

ITEM 3:

Amendment of art. 10 par. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association.

The Board of Directors of the Company will suggest that the following paragraph be amended as paragraph 1 of article 10 of the articles of association:

"a. The Board of Directors, immediately after its election, meets and is formed in a body, electing the Chairman, one or more Vice-Chairmen and the Managing Director from among its Members, as well as the Deputy Managing Director, member of the Board or not, and only by an absolute majority of the present and represented Directors, defining at the same time their responsibilities. The Board of Directors may elect one or more of the Directors from among its Members. The Chairman or one of the Vice-Presidents may be elected as the Chief Executive Officer. b. By decision of the Board of Directors, an executive committee may also be set up and assigned to it certain powers or duties of the Board of Directors. In this case, the composition, responsibilities, duties and manner of decision-makingof the executive committee, as well as any matter concerning its operation are regulated by the decision of the Board of Directors on its composition. ».

Paragraphs 2, 3, 4 and 5 of Article 10 shall remain in force.

www.terna-energy.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 18:54:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 347 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2020 75,9 M 89,8 M 89,8 M
Net Debt 2020 904 M 1 069 M 1 069 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 2,58%
Capitalization 1 379 M 1 629 M 1 631 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,57x
EV / Sales 2021 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 41,5%
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,88 €
Last Close Price 11,90 €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Gerasimos Perdikaris Vice Chairman
Georgios Simeon Spyrou Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.55.09%1 629
NEXTERA ENERGY25.09%148 319
ENEL S.P.A.6.39%90 364
IBERDROLA, S.A.17.65%78 188
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.92%68 634
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.29%68 616
