Terna Energy S A : Corporate Presentation September 2020

1372 MW of currently installed capacity

installed capacity c430 MW under construction or ready to build capacity

Geographic diversification with 27% of sales in Eastern Europe and US

Strong financial profile with 201 revenues of €299 MM and

EBITDA of €182 MM

EBITDA of €182 MM Market capitalization: €1,384 MM as of 16th September 2020 Key Financials € MM FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY 18 FY 19 Sales 139.6 158.3 198.6 225.6 276.5 292 299.1 Sales Growth 13% 13% 26% 14% 23% 5,6% 2,4% EBITDA 69.9 74.1 99.3 115.8 147.5 167.9 182 EBITDA Margin 50% 47% 50% 51% 53% 58% 60,8% EBIT 35.3 43.5 62.7 74.8 105.3 120.1 123 Net Income 4.4 5.8 17.4 21.4 37.1 47.1 53.2 Cash Flow before Working 70.2 74.8 103.8 116.3 150.0 167.5 183 Capital Changes Cash Flow Conversion(6) 100% 101% 105% 100% 102% 101%. 99% Capital Expenditure 36.0 58.1 85.9 145.5 229.2 109.3 205 Net Financial Debt 242.2 254.5 346.3 554.5 563.9 606 716 Net Financial Debt / EBITDA 3.5x 3.4x 3.5x 4.8x 3.8x 3.6x 3.9x 38% 22% GEK Terna Terna Founder & Parent Holding Energy S.A. Chairman Renewables Energy Construction Poland Bulgaria USA Greece Wind Wind Wind Wind Solar Hydro Sales by Geography and by Business Unit FY 2019 By Geography By Business Unit Concessions USA Electric Energy e-ticket (15.4%) (14.4%) Trading Eastern (6.8%) Europe (11.6%) Construction Energy from (4.8%) RES Greece 74% (72.9%) 4 Asset Portfolio Overview 53 Projects Didimos Lofos Greece Mitoula Eleousa Hilos Lefkes Kerasia Derveni-Mikro W/F Eressou Ipsoma Fourka Derveni-Sliva Xirovouni DafnozonaraKastri- Kokkalia Karavi- Alogovouni Timpano - Tripiri Psiloma Soros Louzes Skopia Servouni - Vorina Litharia Pyrgari Gouri Tsouka Tsougari Vathihori II Profitis Elias Tsilikoka Mavrovouni Servouni - Kalogeriki Rachi Loggarakia Rahoula Pashalies (I + II) Krekeza St. George Island Stavroti Vigla Perdikokoryfi Chonos Poland Bulgaria USA Legends Wind Energy Solar Energy Hydroelectric Projects Waste Management Assets in Operation Energy Type Capacity (MW) COD PPA Life Left (Y) Energy Type Capacity (MW) COD PPA Life Left (Y) Greece 727,4 Evoia SPA 121.0 2020 20 Tsilikoka 10.2 2000 1.8 Lefkes Kerasia 8.0 2018 19.2 Tsouka Tsougari 12.0 2000 1.8 Dafnozonara 11.2 2011 19.7 Profitis Elias 11.2 2001 2.6 Mavrovouni (1) 19.6 2011 19.9 Pyrgari 5.4 2001 2.8 Krekeza 30.0 2011 20.1 Didimos Lofos 26.0 2005 13.8 Raxoula (1) 30.0 2011 20.4 Perdikokorifi 14.5 2006 14.9 Vathichori Station I 6.0 2011 20.0 Mytoula 34.2 2006 14.7 Louzes (PV) 1.1 2012 20.7 Chonos 4.5 2006 14.5 Vathichori Station II 1.5 2013 21.2 Chylos 11.7 2013 15.1 Rhodos 17.9 2014 15.3 USA 513 Ksirovouni 6.3 2014 15.2 Fluvanna I, Texas 155.4 2017 12* Lefkes Kerasia 8,4 2018 18,9 Fluvanna 2, Texas 158 2019 19,7 Servouni 18,9 2019 19,4 Bearkat, Texas 200 2018 19,1 Epirus Waste 1,6 2019 N/A Gouri 32.2 2014 15.6 Poland 102 Loggarakia 18.0 2014 15.6 Chelmza 4.0 2015 N/A Raxoula (2) 8.0 2014 15.9 Chojnice 6.0 2015 N/A Derveni 24.0 2014 16.3 Czarnozyly 16.0 2012 N/A Mavrovouni (2) 8.0 2015 16.5 Gorzkowice 12.0 2011 N/A Louzes 24.0 2008 16.5 Krzyzanow 20.0 2011 N/A Eleousa 6.6 2008 17.1 Makow 12.0 2014 N/A Adendro 1.0 2016 17.6 Nasielsk 10.0 2012 N/A St. George Project 73.2 2016 17.8 Sieradz 8.0 2013 N/A Mavroplagia - 17.2 2017 18.2 Szadek 8.0 2012 N/A Kastro Mougoulios 16.5 2017 18.5 Tuchola 6.0 2015 N/A Plagia - Psiloma 14.9 2017 18.7 Bulgaria 30.0 Scopia 20.0 2010 19.2 Karapelit 12.0 2012 5.1 Raxoula (3) 6.0 2018 19.4 Vranino 18.0 2013 5.2 Eressou Ipsoma - 36.0 2018 19.2 Total Portfolio: 1372 5 Fourka *Hedging agreement Portfolio Status Greece 728 Poland 102 In operationBulgaria 30 USA 513 Under construction (or ready to built) Greece 430 With production licence Application for production license filed Diversified portfolio of RES projects Expansion outside Greece Wind (MW) SHPS & P/V (MW) Biomass & Pump Storage (MW) Co-generation (MW) 1344 18 9 2 427 2.4 2.104 866 109 3.160 2.444 567 1.6 6 6 Key Investment Highlights An Established Renewables Energy Platform with Strong In-House Capabilities, Proven Track Record and Attractive Growth Potential Large-scale and 1 Diversified Renewable Energy Platform The largest renewable energy company in Greece with presence in the US, Poland and Bulgaria

Vertically integrated with strong in-house competencies and capabilities in development, EPC, financing and operation of renewable energy projects (wind, hydro, solar, biomass, waste management) Large operating portfolio of 46 onshore wind farms (1344 MW), 3 solar plants (9 MW), 2 hydro (18 MW) 1 biomass (1 MW) and 3MW of 1 Waste and 1 Biogas Plant

2 High-quality Renewable Asset Portfolio Stable Regulatory Framework and Attractive Near Term Renewable 3 Capacity Growth in the Recovering Greek Economy Stable and Predictable Cash Flow 4 Generation Supported by Long- term Contracted Assets Young asset portfolio with a weighted average operating life of c. 5 years and stable operational performance (c. 48% of installed capacity commissioned in the past 5 years)

Stable historical availability and load factors, supported by best in class in-house O&M and management capabilities

in-house O&M and management capabilities Best-in-class technology supplied mainly by top tier international contractors (Gamesa, Siemens, Vestas)

technology supplied mainly by top tier international contractors (Gamesa, Siemens, Vestas) New regulatory framework, intended to bring Greece in line with other European market-based reforms, offering some of the most attractive financial incentives for onshore wind projects across Europe Opportunity to grow through competitive tenders - Greece will auction an estimated total capacity of 2.6 GW (1) between 2018 and 2020 Stable cash flow derived from a mix of off-take agreements (PPAs) and regulated feed-in-tariffs (FiTs) with high credit quality counterparties Young asset fleet with weighted average remaining contracted life of c. 19 years Strong cash yielding profile supported by balanced financing strategy

5 Success Story of Organic Growth and Value Creation with a• Strong track record of organic growth with 442 MW developed since 2013 in 4 countries (Greece, Poland, Bulgaria and the US) Focused Strategy and Attractive • Significant development pipeline of 550 MW Pipeline Fully Integrated • Experienced and highly qualified team of more than 200 staff with development, EPC, asset management and financing expertise 6 Platform with Proven Management • Proven management team led by founder and executive chairman George Peristeris with extensive renewable energy and power experience Team • Current management team has been responsible for the growth of Terna Energy since the inception of the Company Notes: 1. 170.92 MW of Wind and 160.40 MW of Solar have already been auctioned on 2nd July 2018 and announced on 4th July 2018 2 Vertically Integrated and Efficient Platform Fully Integrated Platform, With Proven Capabilities Across the Whole Value Chain 5 Asset Operation and Management Accounting, financial reporting

Licensing and regulatory documentation management

Operation and monitoring services

Preventive and corrective maintenance

Improvement plans and management of spare parts 4 Construction • Preconstruction ̶ Mechanical and electrical ̶ Technical feasibility installation ̶ Mapping and site ̶ Engineering preparation ̶ Evacuation infrastructure • Construction • Commissioning Civil works 3 Financing • Economic and financial analysis / reporting • Capital structure optimization • Relationships with debt providers (both public capital markets and financing institutions) • Draft and negotiate financing agreements Pre-Development Phase Analysis and selection of location / market / country

Load factor assessment

Permitting, public consultations and coordination with local authorities

Land agreements

Secure power grid connection and capacity Development / Permitting Project design: scheduling and budget

Permits and licenses (administrative, legal, environmental, social)

Technology selection (WTG / PV Panels, inverters)

Supply and O&M / EPC agreements 8 2. Highlights High-Quality Renewable Asset Portfolio Young Asset Portfolio with a Weighted Average Operating Life of 5 Years # of operating assets as of 22 March 2019 52% 13% 11% 24% Breakdown of Operating Assets (1) by Commissioning Date 27 8 7 7 2000 - 2012 2013 - 2014 2015 - 2016 2017 - 2019 % of total installed capacity Load Factors Evolution(2) 27,0% 25,9% 28,2% 28,7% 28,9% 30,8% 31,4% 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019Α Availability Notes: 49 Wind assets, 3 Solar assets, 2 Hydro assets and 1 Biomass asset Load factors refer to Terna Energy Total including Wind, Mini Hydro and Solar. Key Considerations Young asset portfolio with a weighted average operating life of c. 5 years

c. 50% of the assets (in terms of total capacity) been commissioned in the past 5 years

Stable and industry leading load factors, supported by best in class practices, in- house O&M capabilities and management expertise

Load factor of 31.4% in 2019 Substantially higher than a number of other European wind markets

Terna Energy holds a #1 position by market share in Greece with 607 MW of installed capacity

As the first mover in wind energy, the Company secured the best locations for its farms

Strong operational performance is supported by best-in-class technology, supplied mainly by top tier international contractors; Gamesa, Siemens and Vestas 10 • Success Story of Organic Growth and Value Creation… Strong Track Record Of Organic Growth, Resulting in Increasing EBITDA and Cash Flow Conversion Installed Capacity MW 1390 738 986 1032 640 664 544 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A EBITDA € ΜΜ 50% 47% 50% 51% 53% 147,5 167,9 182,0 115,8 99,3 69,9 74,1 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A EBITDA Margin Cash flow conversion(1) 100% % 105% 100% 102% 101% 101% 99% 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A Notes: 1. Defined as cash flow before working capital changes over EBITDA Key Considerations Installed capacity Terna Energy has delivered strong growth historically - for the period between 2013- 2019;

increased its installed capacity at a 16% CAGR (from 544 MW to 1390 MW) grown its installed capacity in Greece at a CAGR of more than 17% (from 302 MW to 607 MW) delivered projects on budget and on time

EBITDA Strong EBITDA growth reflecting the increase in installed capacity

EBITDA margins have been increasing from 45% to 60.8% Cash Flow Conversion High cash flow conversion increasing together with the delivery of new capacity 11 • Terna Energy Market Positioning Skilled Engineering Team Construction Synergies Strong Operational and Technical Excellence Founder and shareholder , as well as key senior managers have civil and mechanical engineering backgrounds

, as well as key senior managers have civil and Large technical team of over 80 engineers

Very strong operational and technical capabilities

In-house construction of projects

construction of projects Track record of projects completed on time and on budget Maintenance & Insurance Coverage Maintenance agreements with the turbine manufactures working with Terna Energy's engineering teams ensures transfer of valuable know-how to the company

Full insurance coverage both for damages and revenue loss

Turbines come with 5-year guarantees; expected life of c.25 years 12 Terna Energy Market Positioning A Stabilized Renewable Regulatory Framework in a Recovering Greek Economy Government remains committed to its RES target for 2020 By resolving the RES deficit, the new regime offers a stable framework for the long term GW 5.4 GW Remaining (2) 7,5 (2) Target Reached 2,2 2,2 2,1 Solar Realised Wind Realised PV… Solar PV… Target Wind… MM (152,6) (576,1) 42,5 (84,3) (241,7) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Notes: 1. IMF Forecasts World Economic Outlook, April 2017 2. As of June 2017 13 …With a Focused Growth Strategy and Attractive Pipeline Focused Growth Strategy with Attractive and Visible Pipeline A Successful Growth Story So Far With a 2 GW Target by 2025… MW • 8 1.390 1.144 986 651 451 293 132 132 132 561 561 607 2017A 2018Α 2019Α Greece Eastern Europe USA The Company has a strong and credible 7-year growth plan to reach c. 2 GW (by 2025)

7-year growth plan to reach c. 2 GW (by 2025) This can be comfortably achieved through: Competitive tenders in Greece (2.6 GW (1) between 2018 and 2020 Additional capacity in the US Additional capacity of 241 MW in pre- / under- construction phase Existing production license for c. 2.4 GW of additional capacity

2.000 2025E …With an Attractive and Visible Pipeline to Achieve it Project Type Capacity Total Project Cost* Cash Grant/Tax Project Finance Equity / Expected commercial Equity Debt Cash operation UNDER CONSTRUCTION/READY TO €m €m €m €m BUILD Peloponnese Waste Waste 2.4 MW 123 66 40 17 2020 Management South Evoia (Kafireas) Wind 330 MW 569 - 455 114 2022 Taratsa Wind 30 MW 31 - 23 8 2021 Evritania Wind 67 MW 81 - 63 18 2021 TOTAL 429.4 MW 804 66 581 157 * Total project cost = (1)+(2)+(3) = Cash grant/Tax equity + Project finance Debt + Equity 14 Terna Energy Market Positioning Rapid Deleveraging from EBITDA Growth and High Cash Flow Conversion Steady 23% EBITDA CAGR Strong Growth in Realized EBITDA Long term visibility on volume off takes € MM • Contracted prices 182 168 • Track record of project developments 148 99 116 53 70 74 2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019Α Outstanding cash flow conversion EBITDA • € MM Cash Flow Conversion (1) No maintenance capex • 59% 63% 80% 105% 100% 102% 99% Rapid deleveraging on a like-for-like basis Cash Flow Conversion 150,0 167,5 183,0 116,2 103,8 59,2 31,0 44,0 Notes: Cash Flow Conversion = Operating Cash Flow / EBITDA Operating Cash Flow after Working Capital Changes 2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019Α Operating Cash Flow (2) 15 3. Financial Performance Strong Financial Performance €m Revenue EBITDA EBIT Net income FY 2019 FY 2018 Variance (%) FY 2019 FY 2018 Variance (%) FY 2019 FY 2018 Variance (%) FY 2019 FY 2018 Variance (%) Energy from RES 237,3 216,3 9,7% 177,7 156,3 13,7% 121,3 108,6 11,69 % 48,4 37,1 30,46 % Construction 3,4 14,4 -76% 0,9 5,2 -82,7 % 0,9 5,1 -82,35 % 0,6 3,7 -83,78 % Electricity Trading 37,0 19,7 87% 2,3 1,6 43,8 % 2,2 1,6 37,50 % 1,1 1,5 -26,67 % Concession ( e-ticket 21,5 41,6 48% 1,1 4,9 -77,6 % 1 4,9 -79,59 % 3,1 4,7 -34,04 % & Waste Management) Total 299,1 292,1 2,4% 182,0 167,9 8,4% 125,5 120,1 4,4% 53,2 47,1 13,2% 17 Net Debt position €m H1 2020 Q1 2020 Net Financial Debt* 789.4 747.0 *$215m US (Idaho) disposal in Q3 not included Other Financial obligations 360.4 375.8 (US Tax Equity) Net Financial Debt increased in H1 2020 by c.€ 42.4 due to Capital Expenditure 18 Strong Financial Performance Run-rate EBITDA increases with capacity Installed Capacity and Revenue €MM 508 543 640 664 738 986 1032 1390 292 299 277 226 199 158 140 124 2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A Revenue MW Installed Capacity EBITDA and EBITDA Margin €MM 43% 50% 47% 50% 51% 53% 58% 61% 182 168 148 116 99 70 74 53 2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A EBITDA % EBITDA Margin 19 YR 2019 Key Performance Indicators Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Margin (vs FY 2018) (vs FY 2018) (vs FY 2018) €299.1m €182 m 60.8% +2.4% + 8.4% + 330 bps Net Profit Net Debt RES Revenue Outside (vs FY 2018) (vs 9M 2019) Greece €53.2m €716m c47% + 13.1% +3.9% Installed Capacity1 Under Construction (or ready to be built/acquired) 1,390 MW 548 MW 1. As of Apr-19. Includes wind, hydro, solar and biomass capacity 20 Key Performance Indicators Revenue (vs H1 2019) €166.5m +17.6% Net Profit (vs H1 2019) €26.1m (16.4%) Installed Capacity1 1,373 MW EBITDA (vs H1 2019) €108.4m + 22.8% Net Debt (vs Q1 2020) €789.4m* $215m US disposal in Q3 not included Under Construction (or ready to be built/acquired) 476,5 MW EBITDA Margin (vs H1 2019) 65.1% + 270 bps RES Revenue Outside Greece c47% Load Factor H1 2020 33.9% ADJUSTED EBITDA (vs H1 2019) €108.1m + 26.7% Adjusted Net Profit (vs H1 2019) €26.6m +19.8% 1. Includes wind, hydro, solar and biomass capacity 21 Capital Expenditure Historical Capital Expenditure €MM 229,2 205,0 145,5 110,0 79,7 47,0 56,4 69,6 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A H12020 No maintenance capex

Maintenance costs accounted for as operating expenses on the Income Statement

All capex is for expansion Typical Funding Structure Subsidised Equity/Group Cash 25%-30% Project Debt 45%-50% Government Grants 25%-30% Non-Subsidised Equity/Group Cash Projectc.30% Debt c.70% Projects without grants benefit from higher contracted tariffs, allowing to raise more project debt and to de-lever faster 22 2019 Performance Update Key drivers Revenues MW €MM +19% 33% 32% 225, 276, 292 299 989 1.032 6 5 738 2016 2017 2018 2019 2016 2017 2018 2019 Installed Capacity Revenue Load Factor EBITDA and EBITDA Margin €MM Renewables Construction 156 72% 73% 9.5% 29.7% 109 126 18,5 6,4 5,0 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBITDA % EBITDA Margin Continued increase in capacity (+18% y-o-y)

y-o-y) High load factor

Energy results negatively impacted by weather conditions, in H1 in particular

Outstanding performance in both renewables and construction segments

Extraordinary levels of EBITDA margins in the renewables segment with 73% for the 2019

23 APPENDIX Financial Data Profit & Loss in €m FY 2019 as % of Revenue FY 2018 as % of Revenue vs. 2018 % Actual Actual Revenue 299,1 100,0% 292,1 100,0% 2,4% Cost of sales -170,3 -56,9% -168,4 -57,7% 1,1% Gross profit 128,8 123,6 4,2% GP Margin 43,1% 42,3% Administrative expenses -22,5 -7,5% -16,4 -5,6% 37,4% Research and development -1,9 -0,6% -1,1 -0,4% 82,6% Other income, net 18,5 6,2% 11,9 4,1% 55,5% Operating profit 122,9 41,1% 118,1 40,4% 4,1% Financial expenses, net -53,3 -17,8% -55,7 -19,1% -4,2% EBT 69,6 23,3% 62,4 21,4% 11,5% Income tax expense -16,4 -5,5% -15,4 -5,3% 6,7% Net Profit 53,2 47,1 13,1% Net Profit as % of Revenue 17,8% 16,1% EBITDA 182,0 60,8% 167,9 57,5% 8,4% Net Profit attributed to shareholders 51,5 17,2% 44,9 15,4% 14,9% 25 Net Profit attributed to NCI 1,7 0,6% 2,2 0,8% -22,9% 25 Balance Sheet GROUP FY 2019 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Total non‐current assets 1.682.410 1.300.703 Total current assets 435.988 345.567 TOTAL ASSETS 2.118.398 1.646.270 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 426.546 379.891 Non‐controlling interests 11.916 11.242 Total equity 438.462 391.133 Total long‐term liabilities 1.430.595 997.955 Total short‐term liabilities 249.341 257.182 Total liabilities 1.679.936 1.255.137 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2.118.398 1.646.270 26 26 Disclaimer We have prepared this document solely for informational purposes. We have prepared this document solely for informational purposes. You should not definitively rely upon it or use it to form the definitive basis for any decision, contract, commitment or action whatsoever, with respect to any proposed transaction or otherwise. You and your directors, officers, employees, agents and affiliates must hold this document and any oral information provided in connection with this document in strict confidence and may not communicate, reproduce, distribute or disclose it to any other person, or refer to it publicly, in whole or in part at any time except with our prior written consent. If you are not the intended recipient of this document, please delete and destroy all copies immediately. We have prepared this document and the analyses contained in it based, in part, on certain assumptions and information obtained by the directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates and/or from other sources. We and our affiliates and our and their respective officers, employees and agents expressly disclaim any and all liability which may be based on this document and any errors therein or omissions therefrom. Neither we nor any of our affiliates, or our or their respective officers, employees or agents, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, that any transaction has been or may be effected on the terms or in the manner stated in this document, or as to the achievement or reasonableness of future projections, management targets, estimates, prospects or returns, if any. Any views or terms contained herein are preliminary only, and are based on financial, economic, market and other conditions prevailing as of the date of this document and are therefore subject to change. We undertake no obligation or responsibility to update any of the information contained in this document. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. This document and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, commodity or instrument or related derivative, nor do they constitute an offer or commitment to lend, syndicate or arrange a financing, underwrite or purchase or act as an agent or advisor or in any other capacity with respect to any transaction, or commit capital, or to participate in any trading strategies, and do not constitute legal, regulatory, accounting or tax advice to the recipient. We recommend that the recipient seek independent third party legal, regulatory, accounting and tax advice regarding the contents of this document. This document does not constitute and should not be considered as any form of financial opinion or recommendation by us or any of our affiliates. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, each recipient hereof (and their employees, representatives, and other agents) may disclose to any and all persons, without limitation of any kind from the commencement of discussions, the U.S. federal and state income tax treatment and tax structure of the proposed transaction and all materials of any kind (including opinions or other tax analyses) that are provided relating to the tax treatment and tax structure. For this purpose, "tax structure" is limited to facts relevant to the U.S. federal and state income tax treatment of the proposed transaction and does not include information relating to the identity of the parties, their affiliates, agents or advisors. This document is provided by Terna Energy ABETE, you must contact Terna Energy ABETE regarding this document or any of the information contained herein. 