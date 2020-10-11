Terna Energy S A : Corporate Presentation September 2020

Log in
10/11/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

Company Presentation

September 2020

Table of Contents

Section 1: Company and Asset Overview

Section 2: Highlights

Section 3: Financial Performance

2

1. Company and Asset Overview

Terna Energy Company Overview

  • Largest Greek renewable company
  • 1372 MW of currentlyinstalled capacity
  • c430 MW under construction or ready to build capacity
  • Geographic diversification with 27% of sales in Eastern Europe and US
  • Strong financial profile with 201 revenues of €299 MM and
    EBITDA of €182 MM
  • Market capitalization: €1,384 MM as of 16th September 2020

Key Financials

€ MM

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY 18

FY 19

Sales

139.6

158.3

198.6

225.6

276.5

292

299.1

Sales Growth

13%

13%

26%

14%

23%

5,6%

2,4%

EBITDA

69.9

74.1

99.3

115.8

147.5

167.9

182

EBITDA Margin

50%

47%

50%

51%

53%

58%

60,8%

EBIT

35.3

43.5

62.7

74.8

105.3

120.1

123

Net Income

4.4

5.8

17.4

21.4

37.1

47.1

53.2

Cash Flow before Working

70.2

74.8

103.8

116.3

150.0

167.5

183

Capital Changes

Cash Flow Conversion(6)

100%

101%

105%

100%

102%

101%.

99%

Capital Expenditure

36.0

58.1

85.9

145.5

229.2

109.3

205

Net Financial Debt

242.2

254.5

346.3

554.5

563.9

606

716

Net Financial Debt / EBITDA

3.5x

3.4x

3.5x

4.8x

3.8x

3.6x

3.9x

38%

22%

GEK Terna

Terna

Founder &

Parent Holding

Energy S.A.

Chairman

Renewables

Energy

Construction

Poland

Bulgaria

USA

Greece

Wind

Wind

Wind

Wind

Solar

Hydro

Sales by Geography and by Business Unit

FY 2019

By Geography

By Business Unit Concessions

USA

Electric Energy

e-ticket

(15.4%)

(14.4%)

Trading

Eastern

(6.8%)

Europe

(11.6%)

Construction

Energy

from

(4.8%)

RES

Greece

74%

(72.9%)

4

Asset Portfolio Overview

53 Projects

Didimos Lofos

Greece

Mitoula

Eleousa

Hilos

Lefkes Kerasia

Derveni-Mikro

W/F Eressou Ipsoma Fourka

Derveni-Sliva

Xirovouni

DafnozonaraKastri- Kokkalia

Karavi- Alogovouni

Timpano - Tripiri

Psiloma Soros

Louzes

Skopia

Servouni - Vorina Litharia

Pyrgari

Gouri

Tsouka Tsougari

Vathihori II

Profitis Elias

Tsilikoka

Mavrovouni

Servouni - Kalogeriki Rachi

Loggarakia

Rahoula Pashalies (I + II)

Krekeza

St. George Island

Stavroti Vigla

Perdikokoryfi Chonos

Poland

Bulgaria

USA

Legends

Wind Energy

Solar Energy

Hydroelectric Projects

Waste Management

Assets in Operation

Energy Type

Capacity (MW)

COD

PPA Life Left (Y)

Energy Type Capacity (MW)

COD

PPA Life Left (Y)

Greece

727,4

Evoia SPA

121.0

2020

20

Tsilikoka

10.2

2000

1.8

Lefkes Kerasia

8.0

2018

19.2

Tsouka Tsougari

12.0

2000

1.8

Dafnozonara

11.2

2011

19.7

Profitis Elias

11.2

2001

2.6

Mavrovouni (1)

19.6

2011

19.9

Pyrgari

5.4

2001

2.8

Krekeza

30.0

2011

20.1

Didimos Lofos

26.0

2005

13.8

Raxoula (1)

30.0

2011

20.4

Perdikokorifi

14.5

2006

14.9

Vathichori Station I

6.0

2011

20.0

Mytoula

34.2

2006

14.7

Louzes (PV)

1.1

2012

20.7

Chonos

4.5

2006

14.5

Vathichori Station II

1.5

2013

21.2

Chylos

11.7

2013

15.1

Rhodos

17.9

2014

15.3

USA

513

Ksirovouni

6.3

2014

15.2

Fluvanna I, Texas

155.4

2017

12*

Lefkes Kerasia

8,4

2018

18,9

Fluvanna 2, Texas

158

2019

19,7

Servouni

18,9

2019

19,4

Bearkat, Texas

200

2018

19,1

Epirus Waste

1,6

2019

N/A

Gouri

32.2

2014

15.6

Poland

102

Loggarakia

18.0

2014

15.6

Chelmza

4.0

2015

N/A

Raxoula (2)

8.0

2014

15.9

Chojnice

6.0

2015

N/A

Derveni

24.0

2014

16.3

Czarnozyly

16.0

2012

N/A

Mavrovouni (2)

8.0

2015

16.5

Gorzkowice

12.0

2011

N/A

Louzes

24.0

2008

16.5

Krzyzanow

20.0

2011

N/A

Eleousa

6.6

2008

17.1

Makow

12.0

2014

N/A

Adendro

1.0

2016

17.6

Nasielsk

10.0

2012

N/A

St. George Project

73.2

2016

17.8

Sieradz

8.0

2013

N/A

Mavroplagia -

17.2

2017

18.2

Szadek

8.0

2012

N/A

Kastro

Mougoulios

16.5

2017

18.5

Tuchola

6.0

2015

N/A

Plagia - Psiloma

14.9

2017

18.7

Bulgaria

30.0

Scopia

20.0

2010

19.2

Karapelit

12.0

2012

5.1

Raxoula (3)

6.0

2018

19.4

Vranino

18.0

2013

5.2

Eressou Ipsoma -

36.0

2018

19.2

Total Portfolio:

1372

5

Fourka

*Hedging agreement

Portfolio

Status

Greece 728

Poland 102

In operationBulgaria 30

USA 513

Under construction (or ready to built)

Greece 430

With production licence

Application for production license filed

Diversified portfolio of RES projects

Expansion outside Greece

Wind (MW)

SHPS &

P/V (MW)

Biomass &

Pump Storage (MW)

Co-generation (MW)

1344

18

9

2

427

2.4

2.104

866

109

3.160

2.444

567

1.6

6

6

Key Investment Highlights

An Established Renewables Energy Platform with Strong In-House Capabilities, Proven Track Record and Attractive Growth Potential

Large-scale and

1 Diversified Renewable Energy

Platform

  • The largest renewable energy company in Greece with presence in the US, Poland and Bulgaria
    • Vertically integrated with strong in-house competencies and capabilities in development, EPC, financing and operation of renewable energy projects (wind, hydro, solar, biomass, waste management)
      • Large operating portfolio of 46 onshore wind farms (1344 MW), 3 solar plants (9 MW), 2 hydro (18 MW) 1 biomass (1 MW) and 3MW of 1 Waste and 1 Biogas Plant

2

High-quality Renewable Asset

Portfolio

Stable Regulatory Framework and

Attractive Near Term Renewable

3 Capacity Growth in the

Recovering Greek Economy

Stable and Predictable Cash Flow

4 Generation Supported by Long-

term Contracted Assets

  • Young asset portfolio with a weighted average operating life of c. 5 years and stable operational performance (c. 48% of installed capacity commissioned in the past 5 years)
  • Stable historical availability and load factors, supported by best in class in-house O&M and management capabilities
  • Best-in-classtechnology supplied mainly by top tier international contractors (Gamesa, Siemens, Vestas)
    • New regulatory framework, intended to bring Greece in line with other European market-based reforms, offering some of the most attractive financial incentives for onshore wind projects across Europe
    • Opportunity to grow through competitive tenders - Greece will auction an estimated total capacity of 2.6 GW(1) between 2018 and 2020
    • Stable cash flow derived from a mix of off-take agreements (PPAs) and regulated feed-in-tariffs (FiTs) with high credit quality counterparties
    • Young asset fleet with weighted average remaining contracted life of c. 19 years
    • Strong cash yielding profile supported by balanced financing strategy

5

Success Story of Organic Growth

and Value Creation with a Strong track record of organic growth with 442 MW developed since 2013 in 4 countries (Greece, Poland, Bulgaria and the US)

Focused Strategy and Attractive Significant development pipeline of 550 MW

Pipeline

Fully Integrated

Experienced and highly qualified team of more than 200 staff with development, EPC, asset management and financing expertise

6

Platform with Proven Management

Proven management team led by founder and executive chairman George Peristeris with extensive renewable energy and power experience

Team

Current management team has been responsible for the growth of Terna Energy since the inception of the Company

Notes:

1. 170.92 MW of Wind and 160.40 MW of Solar have already been auctioned on 2nd July 2018 and announced on 4th July 2018

2

Vertically Integrated and Efficient Platform

Fully Integrated Platform, With Proven Capabilities

Across the Whole Value Chain

5 Asset Operation and Management

  • Accounting, financial reporting
  • Licensing and regulatory documentation management
  • Operation and monitoring services
  • Preventive and corrective maintenance
  • Improvement plans and management of spare parts

4

Construction

Preconstruction

̶

Mechanical and electrical

̶

Technical feasibility

installation

̶

Mapping and site

̶

Engineering

preparation

̶

Evacuation infrastructure

Construction

Commissioning

  • Civil works

3 Financing

Economic and financial analysis / reporting

Capital structure optimization

Relationships with debt providers (both public capital markets and financing institutions)

Draft and negotiate financing agreements

  1. Pre-DevelopmentPhase
    • Analysis and selection of location / market / country
    • Load factor assessment
    • Permitting, public consultations and coordination with local authorities
    • Land agreements
    • Secure power grid connection and capacity
  3. Development / Permitting
    • Project design: scheduling and budget
    • Permits and licenses (administrative, legal, environmental, social)
    • Technology selection (WTG / PV Panels, inverters)
    • Supply and O&M / EPC agreements

8

2. Highlights

High-Quality Renewable Asset Portfolio

Young Asset Portfolio with a Weighted Average Operating Life of 5 Years

# of operating assets as of 22 March 2019

52%

13%

11%

24%

  • Breakdown of Operating Assets(1) by Commissioning Date

27

8

7

7

2000 - 2012

2013 - 2014

2015 - 2016

2017 - 2019

% of total installed capacity

Load Factors Evolution(2)

27,0%

25,9%

28,2%

28,7%

28,9%

30,8%

31,4%

2013A

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019Α

Availability

Notes:

  1. 49 Wind assets, 3 Solar assets, 2 Hydro assets and 1 Biomass asset
  2. Load factors refer to Terna Energy Total including Wind, Mini Hydro and Solar.

Key Considerations

  • Young asset portfolio with a weighted average operating life of c. 5 years
    • c. 50% of the assets (in terms of total capacity) been commissioned in the past 5 years
  • Stable and industry leading load factors, supported by best in class practices, in- house O&M capabilities and management expertise
    • Load factor of 31.4% in 2019
    • Substantially higher than a number of other European wind markets
  • Terna Energy holds a #1 position by market share in Greece with 607 MW of installed capacity
    • As the first mover in wind energy, the Company secured the best locations for its farms
  • Strong operational performance is supported by best-in-class technology, supplied mainly by top tier international contractors; Gamesa, Siemens and Vestas

10

Success Story of Organic Growth and Value Creation…

Strong Track Record Of Organic Growth, Resulting in

Increasing EBITDA and Cash Flow Conversion

Installed Capacity

MW

1390

738

986

1032

640

664

544

2013A

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

EBITDA

€ ΜΜ

50%

47%

50%

51%

53%

147,5

167,9

182,0

115,8

99,3

69,9

74,1

2013A

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

EBITDA Margin

Cash flow conversion(1)

100%

%

105%

100%

102%

101%

101%

99%

2013A

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

Notes:

1. Defined as cash flow before working capital changes over EBITDA

Key Considerations

Installed capacity

  • Terna Energy has delivered strong growth historically - for the period between 2013- 2019;
    • increased its installed capacity at a 16% CAGR (from 544 MW to 1390 MW)
    • grown its installed capacity in Greece at a CAGR of more than 17% (from 302 MW to 607 MW)
    • delivered projects on budget and on time

EBITDA

  • Strong EBITDA growth reflecting the increase in installed capacity
  • EBITDA margins have been increasing from 45% to 60.8%

Cash Flow Conversion

  • High cash flow conversion increasing together with the delivery of new capacity

11

Terna Energy Market Positioning

Skilled Engineering

Team

Construction Synergies

Strong Operational and Technical Excellence

  • Founder and shareholder, as well as key senior managers have civil and mechanical engineering backgrounds
  • Large technical team of over 80 engineers
  • Very strong operational and technical capabilities
  • In-houseconstruction of projects
  • Track record of projects completed on time and on budget

Maintenance &

Insurance Coverage

  • Maintenance agreements with the turbine manufactures working with Terna Energy's engineering teams ensures transfer of valuable know-howto the company
  • Full insurance coverage both for damages and revenue loss
  • Turbines come with 5-year guarantees; expected life of c.25 years

12

Terna Energy Market Positioning

A Stabilized Renewable Regulatory Framework in a Recovering Greek Economy

Government remains committed to its RES target for 2020

By resolving the RES deficit, the new regime offers a stable framework for the long term

GW

5.4 GW Remaining

(2)

7,5

(2)

Target Reached

2,2

2,2

2,1

Solar

Realised

Wind

Realised

PV…

Solar PV…

Target

Wind…

  • MM

(152,6)

(576,1)

42,5

(84,3)

(241,7)

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

Notes:

1.

IMF Forecasts World Economic Outlook, April 2017

2.

As of June 2017

13

…With a Focused Growth Strategy and Attractive Pipeline

Focused Growth Strategy with Attractive and Visible Pipeline

A Successful Growth Story So Far With a 2 GW Target by 2025…

MW

8

1.390

1.144

986

651

451

293

132

132

132

561

561

607

2017A

2018Α

2019Α

Greece

Eastern Europe

USA

  • The Company has a strong and credible 7-year growth plan to reach c. 2 GW (by 2025)
    • This can be comfortably achieved through:
      • Competitive tenders in Greece (2.6 GW (1) between 2018 and 2020
      • Additional capacity in the US
      • Additional capacity of 241 MW in pre- / under- construction phase
      • Existing production license for c. 2.4 GW of additional capacity

2.000

2025E

With an Attractive and Visible Pipeline to Achieve it

Project

Type

Capacity

Total Project Cost*

Cash Grant/Tax

Project Finance

Equity /

Expected commercial

Equity

Debt

Cash

operation

UNDER CONSTRUCTION/READY TO

€m

€m

€m

€m

BUILD

Peloponnese Waste

Waste

2.4 MW

123

66

40

17

2020

Management

South Evoia (Kafireas)

Wind

330 MW

569

-

455

114

2022

Taratsa

Wind

30 MW

31

-

23

8

2021

Evritania

Wind

67 MW

81

-

63

18

2021

TOTAL

429.4 MW

804

66

581

157

* Total project cost = (1)+(2)+(3) = Cash grant/Tax equity + Project finance Debt + Equity

14

Terna Energy Market Positioning

Rapid Deleveraging from EBITDA Growth and High Cash Flow Conversion

Steady 23% EBITDA CAGR

Strong Growth in Realized EBITDA

  • Long term visibility on volume off takes

€ MM

Contracted prices

182

168

Track record of project developments

148

99

116

53

70

74

2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019Α

Outstanding cash flow conversion

EBITDA

€ MM Cash Flow Conversion (1)

No maintenance capex

59%

63%

80%

105%

100%

102%

99%

Rapid deleveraging on a like-for-like basis

Cash Flow Conversion

150,0

167,5

183,0

116,2

103,8

59,2

31,0

44,0

Notes:

  1. Cash Flow Conversion = Operating Cash Flow / EBITDA
  2. Operating Cash Flow after Working Capital Changes

2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019Α Operating Cash Flow (2)

15

3. Financial Performance

Strong Financial Performance

€m

Revenue

EBITDA

EBIT

Net income

FY 2019

FY 2018 Variance (%)

FY 2019

FY 2018

Variance (%)

FY 2019

FY 2018 Variance (%)

FY 2019

FY 2018 Variance (%)

Energy from RES

237,3

216,3

9,7%

177,7

156,3

13,7%

121,3

108,6

11,69 %

48,4

37,1

30,46 %

Construction

3,4

14,4

-76%

0,9

5,2

-82,7 %

0,9

5,1

-82,35 %

0,6

3,7

-83,78 %

Electricity Trading

37,0

19,7

87%

2,3

1,6

43,8 %

2,2

1,6

37,50 %

1,1

1,5

-26,67 %

Concession ( e-ticket

21,5

41,6

48%

1,1

4,9

-77,6 %

1

4,9

-79,59 %

3,1

4,7

-34,04 %

& Waste

Management)

Total

299,1

292,1

2,4%

182,0

167,9

8,4%

125,5

120,1

4,4%

53,2

47,1

13,2%

17

Net Debt position

€m

H1 2020

Q1 2020

Net Financial Debt*

789.4

747.0

*$215m US (Idaho) disposal in Q3 not

included

Other Financial obligations

360.4

375.8

(US Tax Equity)

Net Financial Debt increased in H1 2020 by c.€ 42.4 due to Capital Expenditure

18

Strong Financial Performance

Run-rate EBITDA increases with capacity

Installed Capacity and Revenue

€MM

508 543 640 664 738 986 1032 1390

292 299

277

226

199

158

140

124

2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A

Revenue MW Installed Capacity

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

€MM

43%

50%

47%

50%

51%

53%

58%

61%

182

168

148

116

99

70 74

53

2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A

EBITDA

% EBITDA Margin

19

YR 2019 Key Performance Indicators

Revenue

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

(vs FY 2018)

(vs FY 2018)

(vs FY 2018)

€299.1m

€182 m

60.8%

+2.4%

+ 8.4%

+ 330 bps

Net Profit

Net Debt

RES Revenue Outside

(vs FY 2018)

(vs 9M 2019)

Greece

€53.2m

€716m

c47%

+ 13.1%

+3.9%

Installed Capacity1

Under Construction

(or ready to be

built/acquired)

1,390 MW

548 MW

1. As of Apr-19. Includes wind, hydro, solar and biomass capacity

20

Key Performance Indicators

Revenue

(vs H1 2019)

€166.5m

+17.6%

Net Profit

(vs H1 2019)

€26.1m

(16.4%)

Installed Capacity1

1,373 MW

EBITDA

(vs H1 2019)

€108.4m

+ 22.8%

Net Debt

(vs Q1 2020)

€789.4m*

  • $215m US disposal in Q3 not included

Under Construction

(or ready to be built/acquired)

476,5 MW

EBITDA Margin

(vs H1 2019)

65.1%

+ 270 bps

RES Revenue Outside

Greece

c47%

Load Factor H1 2020

33.9%

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(vs H1 2019)

€108.1m

+ 26.7%

Adjusted Net Profit

(vs H1 2019)

€26.6m

+19.8%

1. Includes wind, hydro, solar and biomass capacity

21

Capital Expenditure

Historical Capital Expenditure

€MM

229,2

205,0

145,5

110,0

79,7

47,0

56,4

69,6

2013A

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A H12020

  • No maintenance capex
    • Maintenance costs accounted for as operating expenses on the Income Statement
  • All capex is for expansion

Typical Funding Structure

Subsidised

Equity/Group Cash

25%-30%

Project Debt 45%-50%

Government Grants

25%-30%

Non-Subsidised

Equity/Group

Cash

Projectc.30% Debt

c.70%

Projects without grants benefit from higher contracted tariffs, allowing to raise more project debt and to de-lever faster

22

2019 Performance Update

Key drivers

Revenues

MW

€MM +19%

33%

32%

225,

276,

292

299

989

1.032

6

5

738

2016

2017

2018

2019

2016

2017

2018

2019

Installed Capacity

Revenue

  • Load Factor

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

€MM

Renewables

Construction

156

72%

73%

9.5%

29.7%

109

126

18,5

6,4

5,0

2016

2017

2018

2016

2017

2018

2019

EBITDA

%

EBITDA Margin

  • Continued increase in capacity (+18% y-o-y)
  • High load factor
    • Energy results negatively impacted by weather conditions, in H1 in particular
  • Outstanding performance in both renewables and construction segments
    • Extraordinary levels of EBITDA margins in the renewables segment with 73% for the 2019

23

APPENDIX

Financial Data

Profit & Loss

in €m

FY 2019

as % of Revenue

FY 2018

as % of Revenue

vs. 2018 %

Actual

Actual

Revenue

299,1

100,0%

292,1

100,0%

2,4%

Cost of sales

-170,3

-56,9%

-168,4

-57,7%

1,1%

Gross profit

128,8

123,6

4,2%

GP Margin

43,1%

42,3%

Administrative expenses

-22,5

-7,5%

-16,4

-5,6%

37,4%

Research and development

-1,9

-0,6%

-1,1

-0,4%

82,6%

Other income, net

18,5

6,2%

11,9

4,1%

55,5%

Operating profit

122,9

41,1%

118,1

40,4%

4,1%

Financial expenses, net

-53,3

-17,8%

-55,7

-19,1%

-4,2%

EBT

69,6

23,3%

62,4

21,4%

11,5%

Income tax expense

-16,4

-5,5%

-15,4

-5,3%

6,7%

Net Profit

53,2

47,1

13,1%

Net Profit as % of Revenue

17,8%

16,1%

EBITDA

182,0

60,8%

167,9

57,5%

8,4%

Net Profit attributed to shareholders

51,5

17,2%

44,9

15,4%

14,9%

25

Net Profit attributed to NCI

1,7

0,6%

2,2

0,8%

-22,9%

25

Balance Sheet

GROUP FY 2019

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Total non‐current assets

1.682.410

1.300.703

Total current assets

435.988

345.567

TOTAL ASSETS

2.118.398

1.646.270

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

426.546

379.891

Non‐controlling interests

11.916

11.242

Total equity

438.462

391.133

Total long‐term liabilities

1.430.595

997.955

Total short‐term liabilities

249.341

257.182

Total liabilities

1.679.936

1.255.137

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

2.118.398

1.646.270

26

26

Disclaimer

We have prepared this document solely for informational purposes. You should not definitively rely upon it or use it to form the definitive basis for any decision, contract, commitment or action whatsoever, with respect to any proposed transaction or otherwise. You and your directors, officers, employees, agents and affiliates must hold this document and any oral information provided in connection with this document in strict confidence and may not communicate, reproduce, distribute or disclose it to any other person, or refer to it publicly, in whole or in part at any time except with our prior written consent. If you are not the intended recipient of this document, please delete and destroy all copies immediately.

We have prepared this document and the analyses contained in it based, in part, on certain assumptions and information obtained by the directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates and/or from other sources. We and our affiliates and our and their respective officers, employees and agents expressly disclaim any and all liability which may be based on this document and any errors therein or omissions therefrom. Neither we nor any of our affiliates, or our or their respective officers, employees or agents, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, that any transaction has been or may be effected on the terms or in the manner stated in this document, or as to the achievement or reasonableness of future projections, management targets, estimates, prospects or returns, if any. Any views or terms contained herein are preliminary only, and are based on financial, economic, market and other conditions prevailing as of the date of this document and are therefore subject to change. We undertake no obligation or responsibility to update any of the information contained in this document. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance.

This document and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, commodity or instrument or related derivative, nor do they constitute an offer or commitment to lend, syndicate or arrange a financing, underwrite or purchase or act as an agent or advisor or in any other capacity with respect to any transaction, or commit capital, or to participate in any trading strategies, and do not constitute legal, regulatory, accounting or tax advice to the recipient. We recommend that the recipient seek independent third party legal, regulatory, accounting and tax advice regarding the contents of this document. This document does not constitute and should not be considered as any form of financial opinion or recommendation by us or any of our affiliates.

Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, each recipient hereof (and their employees, representatives, and other agents) may disclose to any and all persons, without limitation of any kind from the commencement of discussions, the U.S. federal and state income tax treatment and tax structure of the proposed transaction and all materials of any kind (including opinions or other tax analyses) that are provided relating to the tax treatment and tax structure. For this purpose, "tax structure" is limited to facts relevant to the U.S. federal and state income tax treatment of the proposed transaction and does not include information relating to the identity of the parties, their affiliates, agents or advisors.

This document is provided by Terna Energy ABETE, you must contact Terna Energy ABETE regarding this document or any of the information contained herein.

27

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 18:09:03 UTC
