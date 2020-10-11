Terna Energy S A : Corporate Presentation September 2020

Net Financial Debt increased in H1 2020 by c.€ 42.4 due to Capital Expenditure
18
Strong Financial Performance
Run-rate EBITDA increases with capacity
Installed Capacity and Revenue
€MM
508 543 640 664 738 986 1032 1390
292 299
277
226
199
158
140
124
2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A
RevenueMW Installed Capacity
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
€MM
43%
50%
47%
50%
51%
53%
58%
61%
182
168
148
116
99
70 74
53
2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A
EBITDA
% EBITDA Margin
19
YR 2019 Key Performance Indicators
Revenue
EBITDA
EBITDA Margin
(vs FY 2018)
(vs FY 2018)
(vs FY 2018)
€299.1m
€182 m
60.8%
+2.4%
+ 8.4%
+ 330 bps
Net Profit
Net Debt
RES Revenue Outside
(vs FY 2018)
(vs 9M 2019)
Greece
€53.2m
€716m
c47%
+ 13.1%
+3.9%
Installed Capacity1
Under Construction
(or ready to be
built/acquired)
1,390 MW
548 MW
1. As of Apr-19. Includes wind, hydro, solar and biomass capacity
20
Key Performance Indicators
Revenue
(vs H1 2019)
€166.5m
+17.6%
Net Profit
(vs H1 2019)
€26.1m
(16.4%)
Installed Capacity1
1,373 MW
EBITDA
(vs H1 2019)
€108.4m
+ 22.8%
Net Debt
(vs Q1 2020)
€789.4m*
$215m US disposal in Q3 not included
Under Construction
(or ready to be built/acquired)
476,5 MW
EBITDA Margin
(vs H1 2019)
65.1%
+ 270 bps
RES Revenue Outside
Greece
c47%
Load Factor H1 2020
33.9%
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(vs H1 2019)
€108.1m
+ 26.7%
Adjusted Net Profit
(vs H1 2019)
€26.6m
+19.8%
1. Includes wind, hydro, solar and biomass capacity
21
Capital Expenditure
Historical Capital Expenditure
€MM
229,2
205,0
145,5
110,0
79,7
47,0
56,4
69,6
2013A
2014A
2015A
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019A H12020
No maintenance capex
Maintenance costs accounted for as operating expenses on the Income Statement
All capex is for expansion
Typical Funding Structure
Subsidised
Equity/Group Cash
25%-30%
Project Debt 45%-50%
Government Grants
25%-30%
Non-Subsidised
Equity/Group
Cash
Projectc.30% Debt
c.70%
Projects without grants benefit from higher contracted tariffs, allowing to raise more project debt and to de-lever faster
22
2019 Performance Update
Key drivers
Revenues
MW
€MM +19%
33%
32%
225,
276,
292
299
989
1.032
6
5
738
2016
2017
2018
2019
2016
2017
2018
2019
Installed Capacity
Revenue
Load Factor
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
€MM
Renewables
Construction
156
72%
73%
9.5%
29.7%
109
126
18,5
6,4
5,0
2016
2017
2018
2016
2017
2018
2019
EBITDA
%
EBITDA Margin
Continued increase in capacity (+18% y-o-y)
High load factor
Energy results negatively impacted by weather conditions, in H1 in particular
Outstanding performance in both renewables and construction segments
Extraordinary levels of EBITDA margins in the renewables segment with 73% for the 2019
23
APPENDIX
Financial Data
Profit & Loss
in €m
FY 2019
as % of Revenue
FY 2018
as % of Revenue
vs. 2018 %
Actual
Actual
Revenue
299,1
100,0%
292,1
100,0%
2,4%
Cost of sales
-170,3
-56,9%
-168,4
-57,7%
1,1%
Gross profit
128,8
123,6
4,2%
GP Margin
43,1%
42,3%
Administrative expenses
-22,5
-7,5%
-16,4
-5,6%
37,4%
Research and development
-1,9
-0,6%
-1,1
-0,4%
82,6%
Other income, net
18,5
6,2%
11,9
4,1%
55,5%
Operating profit
122,9
41,1%
118,1
40,4%
4,1%
Financial expenses, net
-53,3
-17,8%
-55,7
-19,1%
-4,2%
EBT
69,6
23,3%
62,4
21,4%
11,5%
Income tax expense
-16,4
-5,5%
-15,4
-5,3%
6,7%
Net Profit
53,2
47,1
13,1%
Net Profit as % of Revenue
17,8%
16,1%
EBITDA
182,0
60,8%
167,9
57,5%
8,4%
Net Profit attributed to shareholders
51,5
17,2%
44,9
15,4%
14,9%
25
Net Profit attributed to NCI
1,7
0,6%
2,2
0,8%
-22,9%
25
Balance Sheet
GROUP FY 2019
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Total non‐current assets
1.682.410
1.300.703
Total current assets
435.988
345.567
TOTAL ASSETS
2.118.398
1.646.270
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
426.546
379.891
Non‐controlling interests
11.916
11.242
Total equity
438.462
391.133
Total long‐term liabilities
1.430.595
997.955
Total short‐term liabilities
249.341
257.182
Total liabilities
1.679.936
1.255.137
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2.118.398
1.646.270
26
26
27
