Terna Energy S A : DRAFT AMENDMENT OF THE ARTICLES 5 AND 10 OF THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Athens, September 29, 2020

DRAFT AMENDMENT OF ARTICLE 5 "Share Capital" OF THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Article 5 Share Capital

The following paragraph is added at the end of par. 1 of article 5 of the Articles of Association:

"With the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of October 20, 2020, it was decided:

The reduction of the share capital of the Company in the amount of one million two hundred eighty seven thousand nine hundred eighty euros and forty cents of euro (€ 1,287,980.40) with the cancellation of 4,293,268 own shares of the Company. Thereafter, the share capital of the Company amounts to thirty-four million seven hundred five six thousand five hundred twenty-seven euros (€ 34,756,527) and is divided into one hundred and fifteen million eight hundred fifty-five thousand ninety euros (115,855,090) common shares, with a face value of thirty cents (€ 0.30) each.

Paragraphs 2, 3 and 4 of Article 5 shall remain in force.

DRAFT AMENDMENT OF ARTICLE 10 OF THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Article 10 - Composition of the Board of Directors - Replacement of Members of the Board of

Directors

Following the above decisions, the Board of Directors of the Company will suggest that the following paragraph be amended as paragraph 1 of article 10 of the articles of association:

"a. The Board of Directors, immediately after its election, meets and is formed in a body, electing the Chairman, one or more Vice-Chairmen and the Managing Director from among its Members, as well as the Deputy Managing Director, member of the Board or not, and only by an absolute majority of the present and represented Directors, defining at the same time their responsibilities. The Board of Directors may elect one or more of the Directors from among its Members. The Chairman or one of the Vice-Presidents may be elected as the Chief Executive Officer. b. By decision of the Board of Directors, an executive committee may also be set up and assigned to it certain powers or duties of the Board of Directors. In this case, the composition, responsibilities, duties and manner of decision- making of the executive committee, as well as any matter concerning its operation are regulated by the decision of the Board of Directors on its composition. ».

Paragraphs 2, 3, 4 and 5 of Article 10 shall remain in force.