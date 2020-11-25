Terna Energy S A : Date of press release for the 9M 2020 Results

Athens, November 25, 2020
Date of press release for the 9M 2020 Results
TERNA ENERGY SA informs the Investors that the Press Release on the 9M 2020 results will be published on Friday, November 27, 2020, before the opening of ASE's trading.
