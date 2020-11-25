Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Terna Energy S.A.    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 11/25 05:05:09 am
12.44 EUR   -0.48%
04:53aTERNA ENERGY S A : Date of press release for the 9M 2020 Results
PU
11/24TERNA ENERGY S.A. : quaterly earnings release
11/10TERNA ENERGY S A : Announcement for the cancellation of treasury shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna Energy S A : Date of press release for the 9M 2020 Results

11/25/2020 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, November 25, 2020

Date of press release for the 9M 2020 Results

TERNA ENERGY SA informs the Investors that the Press Release on the 9M 2020 results will be published on Friday, November 27, 2020, before the opening of ASE's trading.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 09:52:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about TERNA ENERGY S.A.
04:53aTERNA ENERGY S A : Date of press release for the 9M 2020 Results
PU
11/24TERNA ENERGY S.A. : quaterly earnings release
11/10TERNA ENERGY S A : Announcement for the cancellation of treasury shares
PU
10/20TERNA ENERGY S A : Announcement regarding the Decisions of the Extraordinary Gen..
PU
10/20TERNA ENERGY S A : Voting Results of the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Ass..
PU
10/11TERNA ENERGY S A : Invitation to an Extraordinary General Assembly
PU
10/11TERNA ENERGY S A : Brief description of the items in the Agenda - Draft Desicion..
PU
10/11TERNA ENERGY S A : Documents addressed to the General Assembly
PU
10/11TERNA ENERGY S A : Empowerment for Representation of Shareholders in the Extraor..
PU
10/11TERNA ENERGY S A : Draft amendment of the articles 5 and 10 of the articles of a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 347 M 413 M 413 M
Net income 2020 75,9 M 90,3 M 90,3 M
Net Debt 2020 904 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 1 448 M 1 721 M 1 723 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,77x
EV / Sales 2021 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,10 €
Last Close Price 12,50 €
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Gerasimos Perdikaris Vice Chairman
Georgios Simeon Spyrou Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.63.19%1 721
NEXTERA ENERGY23.85%146 891
ENEL S.P.A.19.03%101 658
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.82%82 082
ORSTED A/S54.28%71 292
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.54%70 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ