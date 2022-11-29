Terna Energy S A : Date of press release for the 9M 2022 Financial Results
11/29/2022 | 10:41am EST
TERNA ENERGY SA informs the Investors that the Announcement of the 9M 2022 Financial Results at the companyΆs website (www.terna‐energy.com) as well as at the website of the Athens Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr) will be effected on Thursday, December 1, 2022, after the closing of the trading session of the ASE.
