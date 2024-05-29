Documents submitted to the General Assembly
The following documents are available to the shareholders at the Company's website (www.terna-energy.com):
- The Company's Annual Financial Statements (Company and Consolidated) for the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023
- The Audit Report of the independent Certified Auditor of the Company
- The Report of the Audit Committee
- The Report of the Independent Board Members
- The Remuneration Report 2023
