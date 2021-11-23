Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Terna Energy S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna Energy S A : Empowerment for Representation of Shareholders in the EXRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY of DECEMBER 14, 2021

11/23/2021 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EMPOWERMENT

for REPRESENTATION OF SHAREHOLDERS - VOTING FORM

in the EXRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY of DECEMBER 14, 2021

I, the undersigned shareholder with the following data:

Email:……………………………………………………………………………………………….

SURNAME OF PERSON / NAME OF LEGAL ENTITY …………..…………..………………..……..

ADDRESS OF RESIDENCE/ REGISTERED OFFICE……………….…………………..……....……….

ID / Reg. No ………………………………………………………………………………..……………………….

NUMBER OF SHARES………………………......................................................................

SHAREHOLDER'S SAT No ………………………………………….……………………………….…………

SHAREHOLDER'S Account No…………………...............................................................

NAME AND SURNAME OF LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (applicable to legal entities only):

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………....

I hereby empower the following representative /es:

REPRESENTATIVES' DATA:

NAME - SURNAME

ID Nr

ADDRESS

1.

2.

3.

Description of the voting procedure in case of empowerment of more than one representatives

(To be analytically described.

E.g. All the representatives act collectively or each of them separately, in case more than one representative attend the Assembly, each of them acts separately,the first excludes the second and the second the third and so on)

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

……………………………………………………………………………………...........................................…

to represent the undersigned in the Shareholders General Assembly of «TERNA ENERGY S.A.», which will take place on Tuesday December 14, 2021, and at 11:00 a.m. in the head offices of the company at 85, Messogion Ave., Athens as well as in any other Assembly after postponement or continuation of the above and to vote on my behalf with the total or part of the shares of "TERNA ENERGY SA", which I own, or the voting rights of which I hold by virtue of law or contract, in all the items of the Agenda as follows:

Please send the present to the Company's Shareholders' Department 48hrs before the General Meetingin the email IR.TernaEnergy@terna-energy.comor by fax at 210 6968076 or by post to the registered offices of the Department at 85, Messogion Ave., 115 26, Athens.

AGENDA ITEMS

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT HIS SOLE

OPTION

  1. Distribution of profits and provisional reserves of the Company of the financial years up to 31.12.2020, in accordance with article 162 par. 3 of law 4548/2018, of a total net amount of EUR 19,695,365.30, i.e. an amount of EUR 0.17 per share. Granting of authorization to the Board of Directors to determine the details for the implementation of the said decision and within its limits, and more specifically to determine the beneficiaries of this cash distribution, the "ex-dividend" date, the payment date as well as any other relevant matter.
  2. Amendment of article 9 par. 3 of the Company's Articles of Association due to the reduction of the term of the Board of Directors from five (5) to four (4) years. Codification of the Articles of Association.
  • Please mark your choice with Χ.
    or

Other (Please describe analytically)

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

(The shareholder to choose to empower a representative to vote at the latter's sole option, should cross check whether there is an obligation to publish the rendering of such empowerment according to Law 3556/2007.)

I hereby inform you that I have already notified my representative(s) about the obligation of notification according to the provisions of article 128 of the Law 4548/2018. The present empowerment becomes null and void in case I notify in writing the Company at least three (3) days prior to the respective date of the General Assembly a written revocation thereof.

(Place)………………./ (Date):……………………

….………………………

(Signature) (Name of Shareholder)

Please send the present to the Company's Shareholders' Department 48hrs before the General Meetingin the email IR.TernaEnergy@terna-energy.comor by fax at 210 6968076 or by post to the registered offices of the Department at 85, Messogion Ave., 115 26, Athens.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TERNA ENERGY S.A.
01:20pTERNA ENERGY S A : Documents addressed to the Annual Ordinary General Assembly
PU
01:20pTERNA ENERGY S A : Empowerment for Representation of Shareholders in the EXRAORDINARY GENE..
PU
01:20pTERNA ENERGY S A : Brief description of the items in the Agenda - Draft resolutions
PU
01:20pTERNA ENERGY S A : Articles of Association of the TERNA ENERGY S.A.
PU
12:50pTERNA ENERGY S A : Invitation to Extraordinary General Assembly on 14.12.2021
PU
11:20aTERNA ENERGY S A : Invitation to the Extraordinary General Assembly
PU
11/18TERNA ENERGY : New wind farms with a total capacity of 90 MW to be developed in Poland
PU
11/09Reply to a Question from the Capital Market Commission
PU
11/05Appointment of Compliance Officer
PU
10/13G. PERISTERIS : The green transition in energy is cheap, ensures sustainable prosperity fo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 268 M 301 M 301 M
Net income 2021 -25,0 M -28,1 M -28,1 M
Net cash 2021 745 M 838 M 838 M
P/E ratio 2021 -63,5x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 1 614 M 1 818 M 1 816 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,96 €
Average target price 17,00 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.5.76%1 818
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED95.37%15 931
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-12.22%4 020
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-27.37%2 997
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC-5.58%1 102
AKER OFFSHORE WIND AS-49.23%411