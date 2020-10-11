Log in
Terna Energy S A : Empowerment for Representation of Shareholders in the Extraordinary General Assembly of October 20, 2020

10/11/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

EMPOWERMENT

for REPRESENTATION OF SHAREHOLDERS in the EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY

of OCTOBER 20, 2020

I, the undersigned shareholder with the following data:

SURNAME OF PERSON / NAME OF LEGAL ENTITY …………..…………..………………..……..

ADDRESS OF RESIDENCE/ REGISTERED OFFICE……………….…………………..……....……

ID / Reg. No ………………………………………………………………………………..……………….

NUMBER OF SHARES………………………...................................................................................

SHAREHOLDER'S SAT No ………………………………………….……………………………….….

SHAREHOLDER'S Account No………………….....................................................................……

NAME AND SURNAME OF LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (applicable to legal entities only):

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………....

I hereby empower the following representative /es:

REPRESENTATIVES' DATA:

NAME - SURNAME

ID Nr

ADDRESS

1.

2.

3.

Description of the voting procedure in case of empowerment of more than one representatives

(To be analytically described.

E.g. All the representatives act collectively or each of them separately, in case more than one representative attend the Assembly, each of them acts separately,the first excludes the second and the second the third and so on)

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

……………………………………………………………………………………...........................................…

to represent the undersigned in the Extraordinary Shareholders General Assembly of «TERNA ENERGY S.A.», which will take place on Tuesday October 20, 2020, and at 11:00 a.m. in the head offices of the company at 85, Messogion Ave., Athens as well as in any other Assembly after postponement or continuation of the above and to vote on my behalf with the total or part of the shares of "TERNA ENERGY SA", which I own, or the voting rights of which I hold by virtue of law or contract, in all the items of the Agenda as follows:

AGENDA ITEMS

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT HIS SOLE

OPTION

  1. Approval of the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 10.08.2020, which decided the Cessation of share buybacks pursuant to the buy‐back programme approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of 29.04.2020. Cancellation of all treasury shares owned by the Company and decrease of its share capital by the amount of € 1.287.980,40. Amendment of art. 5 par. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association.
  2. Approval of a new share buyback programme in accordance with article 49 of law 4548/2018
  3. Amendment of art. 10 par. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association.
  • Please mark your choice with Χ.
    or

Other (Please describe analytically)

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

(The shareholder to choose to empower a representative to vote at the latter's sole option, should cross check whether there is an obligation to publish the rendering of such empowerment according to Law 3556/2007.)

I hereby inform you that I have already notified my representative(s) about the obligation of notification according to the provisions of article 128 of the Law 4548/2018. The present empowerment becomes null and void in case I notify in writing the Company at least three (3) days prior to the respective date of the General Assembly a written revocation thereof.

(Place)………………./ (Date):……………………

….………………………

(Signature) (Name of Shareholder)

Please send the present to the attention of the Company's Shareholders Department by email IR.TernaEnergy@terna- energy.com, by fax at 210 6968076 or by post to the registered offices of the Department at 85, Messogion Ave., 115 26, Athens.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 18:54:06 UTC
