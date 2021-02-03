Log in
TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
Terna Energy S A : Expiration of the deadline of article 100 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018

02/03/2021 | 02:37am EST
Athens, 2 February 2021

Expiration of the deadline of article 100 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018

The Board of Directors of the company "TERNA ENERGY S.A.", having its registered offices in Athens, 85 Mesogion Avenue, with Commercial Registry Number (ΓΕΜΗ) 000312701000, publicizes that at the meeting of 01/02/2021 the expiration of the ten day deadline of article 100 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018 was announced that was given to shareholders of the Company in order to request the convergence of a general meeting regarding to discuss the issuance of letters of guarantee by the Company as well as the conclusion of relevant applications needed for the issuance of letters of guarantee and other documents between the Company and "ALPHA BANK SA ", for the issuance of letters of guarantee in the amounts of 1) 126.399,17 Euro, 2) 61.825,68 Euro, 3) 144.259,92 Euro, 4) 65.947,39 Euro 5) 49.460,54 Euro, 6) 136.016,50 Euro, 7) 43.277,98 Euro, 8) 136.016,50 Euro, 9) 52.551,83 Euro plus interest, expenses and other charges, in favor of a third party and in particular in favor of the associated societe anonyme with the name "Optimus Energy Societe Anonyme" in accordance with the minutes of the Board of Directors meeting held on 21/10/2020 which was registered in the Commercial Registry (ΓΕΜΗ) with Registration Code 2454199 on 19.01.2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 07:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
