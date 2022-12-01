Advanced search
    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-12-01 am EST
19.52 EUR   +0.10%
10:54aTerna Energy S A : Ir report 9m 2022
PU
10:54aTerna Energy Group : IR Report 9Μ2022
PU
10:44aTerna Energy Group : Financial Results 9M 2022
PU
Terna Energy S A : IR REPORT 9M 2022

12/01/2022 | 10:54am EST
Attached.

IR REPORT 9M 2022

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 15:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 429 M 443 M 443 M
Net income 2022 69,9 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
Net Debt 2022 872 M 899 M 899 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 2 246 M 2 317 M 2 317 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,26x
EV / Sales 2023 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 407
Free-Float 44,7%
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,50 €
Average target price 20,85 €
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.43.59%2 317
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-22.77%23 434
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-47.69%10 226
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-23.79%2 818
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-9.46%2 540
JIANGSU NEW ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-39.29%1 673