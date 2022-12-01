Terna Energy S A : IR REPORT 9M 2022
Sales 2022
429 M
443 M
443 M
Net income 2022
69,9 M
72,0 M
72,0 M
Net Debt 2022
872 M
899 M
899 M
P/E ratio 2022
32,5x
Yield 2022
1,50%
Capitalization
2 246 M
2 317 M
2 317 M
EV / Sales 2022
7,26x
EV / Sales 2023
6,96x
Nbr of Employees
407
Free-Float
44,7%
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
19,50 €
Average target price
20,85 €
Spread / Average Target
6,92%
