Terna Energy S.A. produces electricity from renewable energies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity production (83.3%): primarily from wind and hydraulic energies; - electricity trading (11%) ; - development and construction of electricity production plants (1.7%). The remaining sales (4%) are primarily from the construction and operation under concession of public infrastructure (biogas units and waste collection and treatment facilities). At the end of 2020, the group had a total installed capacity of 1,363.7 MW. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (61%), Eastern Europe (14.7%) and Americas (24.3%).

Sector Electric Utilities