1Q 2024 Results
May 2024
1Q 2024 Results | May 2024
1Q 2024 Highlights
- Installed capacity at 1,227MW (+3.5MW ytd, +35% y-o-y) - Load factor at 33.7% (vs. 32.5% last year)
- Total production increases by 42.2% y-o-y (+6.2% in exc. Kafireas)
- Revenues and adj.EBITDA increase on higher production (+37.6% and +44.8% y-o-y respectively)
- adj. Net Profit at € 27.0m vs. € 17.5m in 1Q 2023
- Operating CF at € 67.9m
- Net Debt at € 817.9m with leverage (net debt/adj.EBITDA) declining to 4.1x (vs. 4.7x in FY 2023)
- BoD to propose to the AGM dividend distribution of € 0.38 per share in respect of FY 2023
Portfolio Update
- Extension of 3.5MW (one wind turbine) in an existing wind park in Greece in 1Q 2024
- 63MW of PV are under construction in Greece
- 360MW of PV projects in Greece and 130MW of PV abroad to gradually start construction and be commissioned by the end 2025
- 29MW of wind and 40MW of BESS in Greece to be commissioned by the end of 2025
- Total investment for above capacity c.€ 370m
- Amfilochia construction ongoing according to plan - New projects continue to mature with target o 6.0GW by end of decade
1Q 2024 Results | May 2024
Operations Overview (1/2)
Installed capacity increases vs. 1Q 2023 following full commissioning of Kafireas in 4Q 2024 - Extension of 3.5MW in an existing wind park in Greece during 1Q 2024
Group Installed Capacity (MW)
905
1,224
1,227
4
4
30
18
30
18
9
9
102
102
3
18
30
9
102
1.061
1.065
745
1Q 2023
FY 2023
1Q 2024
WIND-Greece
WIND-Poland
WIND-Bulgaria
HYDRO ENERGY
SOLAR ENERGY
WASTE/BIOMASS
1Q 2024 Results | May 2024
Operations Overview (2/2)
Increased capacity and normalized wind conditions drive generation higher
Group Load Factor
Electricity Generation (GWh)
879
22
43,7%
84
41,0%
35,7%36,5%
36,3%
37,7%
36,9%
35,7%36,5%
35,7%
618
34,0%
31,9%
33,3%
32,5%33,7%
23
28,7%
80
773
515
Greece
Poland
Bulgaria
Total
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2021
1Q 2022
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
Greece
Poland
Bulgaria
1Q 2024 Results | May 2024
Capacity Outlook
>600MW to be commissioned in 2024-25, while Amfilochia construction progresses further On track with target to reach>6.0GW by 2030
Group Installed Capacity (MW)
>2,500
680
40
553
1,227
29
Operating Capacity Dec'23
2024-25 Additions
Under construction
Total 2025
Wind Solar Hydro BESS
1Q 2024 Results | May 2024
Financial Performance by Business Segment
€ m
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
y-o-y
Group revenues
73.9
101.7
37.6%
RES
59.7
82.9
38.9%
Waste Management
2.5
4.5
80.0%
E-Ticket
3.6
7.8
116.7%
Construction
8.0
6.5
-19.2%
Group adj. EBITDA
43.3
62.7
44.8%
RES
42.4
62.0
46.2%
Waste Management
0.6
1.1
83.3%
E-Ticket
0.5
0.5
0.0%
Construction
-0.2
-0.9
NM
Group adj. EBITDA margin
58.6%
61.7%
RES segment adj. EBITDA margin
71.0%
74.8%
Group adj. Net Profit
17.5
27.0
54.3%
1Q 2024 Results | May 2024
Group Income Statement
€ m
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
Revenue
73.9
101.7
Cost of sales
(35.3)
(43.3)
Gross profit
38.6
58.4
Administrative & distribution expenses
(6.9)
(7.9)
Research and development
(1.6)
(2.3)
Other income, net
1.9
1.2
Operating profit
32.0
49.4
Financial expenses, net
(9.6)
(13.9)
EBT
22.4
35.5
Income tax expense
(4.9)
(9.1)
Net Profit
17.5
26.4
EBITDA
43.3
62.2
adj. EBITDA(1)
43.3
62.7
adj. Net Profit(1)
17.5
27.0
(1) 1Q 2024 EBITDA adjustments related to provisions for share bonus scheme (non-cash) € 0.6m (1Q 2023 € 0.0m)
- Revenues increase on the back of higher energy generation and sales as well as increased contribution from other segments (Waste Management & E-ticket)
- Increase in the useful lifetime of wind assets (depreciation schedule) to 30 years (vs. 25 previously) inline with track record and with industry standards
- Net financial expenses increase following the increase in gross debt on behalf of new projects (i.e. Kafireas-related loans)
1Q 2024 Results | May 2024
9
Group Leverage and Cash Flow
Leverage gradually declines as new capacity enters operation boosting cash flow
Group Net Debt
€ m
Net Debt/
4.7x
4.7x
4.1x
adj.EBITDA
844,6
817,9
706,1
1Q 2023
FY 2023
1Q 2024
Operating CF
€ m
67,9
19,2
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
(1) Cash include restricted deposits of € 70m in 1Q 2024, € 74m in FY 2023, € 64m in 1Q 2023
Group Cash(1)
€ m
474,8
319,2331,0
1Q 2023
FY 2023
1Q 2024
Capex
€ m
35,2
18,1
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2024 Results | May 2024
ESG Progress FY 2023
Environment
Social
Governance
- Energy production from RES: 2,596 GWh
- Avoided emissions: 1,079,844 tnCO2eq
- Contribution to the target of reduction of intensity of greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025 of the parent company.
- Zero Scope 2 (market-based) emissions, due to the usage of 100% green electricity.
- More than 60 internal and external environmental compliance audits.
- Participation in CDP (climate change, water security), receiving a B ranking.
- Participation in European Union's EMAS
Register.
- ISS rank for Environmental pillar: 2
- Employees: 594
- Zero fatalities as a result of work-relatedinjury.
- CSR program: €4.3 million to support local communities
- Offset benefits to the municipalities where the Group's projects are located: €6.5 million. (3% of gross revenue from RES projects)
- New hires amounting to 183, while 111 of them are between 30-50 years.
- Significant increase in employee training hours.
- ISS rank for Social pillar: 2
- Percentage of Women employees: 21.5%.
- Risk Management System: risk & opportunities assessment in line with TCFD recommendations.
- Policy against Violence and Harassment at the Workplace.
- Implementation of Procurement Policy.
- Implementation of a Supplier Assessment system that includes ESG criteria.
- ISS rank for Governance pillar: 5
1Q 2024 Results | May 2024
