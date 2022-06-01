|
Terna Energy S A : Invitation to the Annual Ordinary General Assembly
|Sales 2022
|
337 M
362 M
362 M
|Net income 2022
|
68,8 M
73,8 M
73,8 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
835 M
896 M
896 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|30,2x
|Yield 2022
|1,04%
|Capitalization
2 078 M
2 229 M
2 229 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|8,64x
|EV / Sales 2023
|7,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|338
|Free-Float
|44,8%
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|17,99 €
|Average target price
|18,33 €
|Spread / Average Target
|1,86%