    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06/01 10:18:33 am EDT
18.22 EUR   +1.28%
11:22aTERNA ENERGY S A : Invitation to the Annual Ordinary General Assembly
PU
05/20TERNA ENERGY S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
04/25Israel's Econergy to team up with Terna Energy to build solar plants in Greece
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna Energy S A : Invitation to the Annual Ordinary General Assembly

06/01/2022 | 11:22am EDT
Attached

INVITATION

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 15:21:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 337 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2022 68,8 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
Net Debt 2022 835 M 896 M 896 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,2x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 2 078 M 2 229 M 2 229 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,64x
EV / Sales 2023 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 338
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,99 €
Average target price 18,33 €
Spread / Average Target 1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.32.47%2 229
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-17.31%26 640
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-7.36%18 011
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-7.52%3 656
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-8.28%2 751
ZHONGMIN ENERGY CO., LTD.-5.13%2 373