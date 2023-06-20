Terna Energy S A : Issuance of new shares

ADMISSION AND COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING OF THE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY "TERNA ENERGY S.A." ARISING FROM ITS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY CAPITALIZATION OF RESERVES

The company "TERNA ENERGY S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") announces that from 22.06.2023 the trading of the 2,250,000 new common registered shares of the Company will commence in the Athens Exchange, with a nominal value of €0.30 each, (hereinafter the "New Shares"), resulting from the Share Capital increases with capitalization of reserves from the issuance of bonus shares at a premium to Executive Members of the Board of Directors and senior management of the Company due to their contribution to the achievement of financial objectives, the implementation of new projects as well as to the increase of the Company's profitability in accordance with a Share Program Scheme as approved by the 16.12.2020 decision of the extraordinary General Assembly of the Company's shareholders.

The Listings and Market Operation Committee of the Athens Exchange at its meeting on 20.06.2023 approved the admission to trading of the 2,250,000 new Shares, the second trading day after the approval. The new Shares shall be credited at the date of commencement of trading in the investor share and securities accounts of the shareholders at the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS).

It is noted that, since the New Shares are of the same category as the shares of the Company that are already trading in the Main Market of the Securities Market of ATHEX and represent, in a period of twelve months, a percentage of approximately 1.94% of the already listed shares of the Company, namely less than 20% of the number of shares of the same category that have already been listed for trading in ATHEX without any listing, other than that, having taken place during the last twelve months, there is no obligation for the publication of a prospectus for the admission of the New Shares to trading in ATHEX, in accordance with the exception of article 1 par 5a of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129.

As a result of the Increase, the share capital of the Company currently amounts to €35,431,527.00, divided into 118,105,090 common registered shares with voting rights and a nominal value of €0.30 each.

For more information, the Shareholders can contact during working days and hours the Shareholders' Department of the Company, at 85 Mesogeion Ave., Athens - tel .: 210-6968457.

Athens, 20.06.2023