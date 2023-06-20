Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Terna Energy S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17:58 2023-06-20 am EDT
20.94 EUR   +1.85%
02:54pTerna Energy S A : Issuance of new shares
PU
12:28pTerna Energy S A : Admission and commencement of trading of the new shares
PU
12:14pTerna Energy S A : Announcement for dividend payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna Energy S A : Issuance of new shares

06/20/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADMISSION AND COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING OF THE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY "TERNA ENERGY S.A." ARISING FROM ITS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY CAPITALIZATION OF RESERVES

The company "TERNA ENERGY S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") announces that from 22.06.2023 the trading of the 2,250,000 new common registered shares of the Company will commence in the Athens Exchange, with a nominal value of €0.30 each, (hereinafter the "New Shares"), resulting from the Share Capital increases with capitalization of reserves from the issuance of bonus shares at a premium to Executive Members of the Board of Directors and senior management of the Company due to their contribution to the achievement of financial objectives, the implementation of new projects as well as to the increase of the Company's profitability in accordance with a Share Program Scheme as approved by the 16.12.2020 decision of the extraordinary General Assembly of the Company's shareholders.

The Listings and Market Operation Committee of the Athens Exchange at its meeting on 20.06.2023 approved the admission to trading of the 2,250,000 new Shares, the second trading day after the approval. The new Shares shall be credited at the date of commencement of trading in the investor share and securities accounts of the shareholders at the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS).

It is noted that, since the New Shares are of the same category as the shares of the Company that are already trading in the Main Market of the Securities Market of ATHEX and represent, in a period of twelve months, a percentage of approximately 1.94% of the already listed shares of the Company, namely less than 20% of the number of shares of the same category that have already been listed for trading in ATHEX without any listing, other than that, having taken place during the last twelve months, there is no obligation for the publication of a prospectus for the admission of the New Shares to trading in ATHEX, in accordance with the exception of article 1 par 5a of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129.

As a result of the Increase, the share capital of the Company currently amounts to €35,431,527.00, divided into 118,105,090 common registered shares with voting rights and a nominal value of €0.30 each.

For more information, the Shareholders can contact during working days and hours the Shareholders' Department of the Company, at 85 Mesogeion Ave., Athens - tel .: 210-6968457.

Athens, 20.06.2023

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 18:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TERNA ENERGY S.A.
02:54pTerna Energy S A : Issuance of new shares
PU
12:28pTerna Energy S A : Admission and commencement of trading of the new shares
PU
12:14pTerna Energy S A : Announcement for dividend payment
PU
06/15Terna Energy S A : AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF THE YEAR 2023 (Correct Repetition)
PU
06/14Terna Energy S A : Decisions of the Ordinary Shareholders' General Assembly held on June, ..
PU
06/14Terna Energy S A : Amendment of financial calendar of the year 2023
PU
06/14Terna Energy S A : Decisions of the Shareholders' Ordinary General Assembly 2023
PU
06/14TERNA ENERGY S.A. : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
06/12Terna Energy S A : Remuneration Report of the Members of the Board of Directors for the Us..
PU
06/12Terna Energy S A : Brief description of the items in the Agenda - Draft resolutions
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERNA ENERGY S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 422 M 460 M 460 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 971 M 1 059 M 1 059 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 2 412 M 2 631 M 2 631 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,02x
EV / Sales 2024 8,51x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,56 €
Average target price 20,13 €
Spread / Average Target -2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Vice Chairman
Andreas Taprantzis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sofia K. Kounenaki-Efraimoglou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.0.88%2 588
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-6.02%21 225
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-11.22%9 084
BORALEX INC.-7.57%2 878
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.3.91%2 362
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-17.78%2 060
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer