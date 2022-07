TERNA ENERGY S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on July 18, 2022, with the purchase of 23,000 TERNA ENERGY's shares at an average price of 16.4306 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 377,904.04 euros.