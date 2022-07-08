Terna Energy S A : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares

Athens, July 8, 2022
Announcement
TERNA ENERGY S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on July 7, 2022, with the purchase of 10,000 TERNA ENERGY's shares at an average price of 17.0380 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 170,380.00 euros.
