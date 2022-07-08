Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Terna Energy S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:12 2022-07-08 am EDT
16.99 EUR   -0.93%
01:14pTERNA ENERGY S A : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
07/06TERNA ENERGY S A : Distribution of profits and reserves
PU
07/06TERNA ENERGY S A : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna Energy S A : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares

07/08/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
Athens, July 8, 2022

Announcement

TERNA ENERGY S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on July 7, 2022, with the purchase of 10,000 TERNA ENERGY's shares at an average price of 17.0380 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 170,380.00 euros.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 337 M 343 M 343 M
Net income 2022 68,8 M 69,9 M 69,9 M
Net Debt 2022 835 M 849 M 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 1 908 M 1 942 M 1 940 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,14x
EV / Sales 2023 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 338
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,15 €
Average target price 18,33 €
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.26.29%1 940
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-14.91%27 294
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-14.62%16 598
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-10.51%3 450
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-3.92%2 871
ZHONGMIN ENERGY CO., LTD.-0.57%2 477