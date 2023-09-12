Athens, September 12, 2023

Release Date of 1H2023 Financial Results

TERNA ENERGY SA hereby announces that the financial results of 1H2023 will be released on Thursday 21 September 2023 after the closing of the trading session of the ASE, while a teleconference for analysts has been scheduled for Friday 22 September 2023.

The Half Year Financial Report will be available on the Company's website (www.terna- energy.com) as well as on the ATHEX website (www.athexgroup.gr) on Thursday 21 September 2023 after the closing of the trading session of the ASE.