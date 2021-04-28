Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Terna Energy S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/28 05:22:31 am
12.34 EUR   -1.28%
05:25aTERNA ENERGY S A  : Corporate Presentation April 2021
PU
04/27TERNA ENERGY S A  : Annual Financial Statements for the year 2020
PU
04/27TERNA ENERGY GROUP : IR Report 31/12/2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna Energy S A : Corporate Presentation April 2021

04/28/2021 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Presentation

FY2020 Investor Presentation

27.04.2021

Key Investment Highlights

The largest renewable energy company in Greece with presence in the US, Poland and Bulgaria

Large-scale and

Vertically integrated with strong in-house competencies and capabilities in development, EPC, financing and operation

Diversified Renewable

of renewable energy projects (wind, hydro, solar, biomass, waste management)

Energy Platform

Large operating portfolio of 46 onshore wind farms (1344 MW), 3 solar plants (9 MW), 2 hydro (18 MW)

1 biomass (1 MW) and 3MW of 1 Waste and 1 Biogas Plant

Young asset portfolio with a weighted average operating life of c.5 years and stable operational performance (c.

High-quality Renewable

48% of installed capacity commissioned in the past 5 years)

Stable historical availability and load factors, supported by best in class in-house O&M and management

Asset Portfolio

capabilities

Best-in-class technology supplied mainly by top tier international contractors (Gamesa, Siemens, Vestas)

Stable Regulatory

New regulatory framework, intended to bring Greece in line with other European market-based reforms,

Framework

Attractive Near Term

offering some of the most attractive financial incentives for onshore wind projects across Europe

Renewable Capacity

Opportunity to grow through competitive tenders

Growth

Stable and Predictable

Stable cash flow derived from a mix of off-take agreements (PPAs) and regulated feed-in-tariffs (FiTs) with

Cash Flow Generation

high credit quality counterparties

Long-term Contracted

Young asset fleet with weighted average remaining contracted life of c.19 years

Assets

Strong cash yielding profile supported by balanced financing strategy

Success Story of

Strong track record of organic growth with 442 MW developed since 2013 in 4 countries (Greece, Poland,

Organic Growth and

Value Creation

Bulgaria and the US)

Focused Strategy and

Significant development pipeline of 429 MW

Attractive Pipeline

Fully Integrated

Experienced and highly qualified team of more than 200 staff with development, EPC, asset management and

financing expertise

Platform

Proven management team led by founder and executive chairman George Peristeris with extensive renewable energy

Proven Management

and power experience

Team

Current management team has been responsible for the growth of Terna Energy since the inception of the Company

2

Company Structure1

GEK Terna

Founder & Chairman

Atale Enterprises Ltd

Free Float

Parent Holding

38%

11%

6%

45%

Terna Energy S.A.

Renewables

Energy Construction

Poland

Bulgaria

USA

Greece

Wind

Wind

Wind

Solar

Hydro

Wind

1. Shareholding Structure as on April 21, 2021

3

Asset Portfolio Overview1

53 Projects

Didimos Lofos

Greece

Mitoula

Eleousa

Hilos

Derveni-Mikro

Lefkes Kerasia

W/F Eressou Ipsoma Fourka

Derveni-Sliva

Xirovouni

DafnozonaraKastri- Kokkalia

Karavi- Alogovouni

Timpano - Tripiri

Psiloma Soros

Louzes

Skopia

Servouni - Vorina Litharia

Pyrgari

Gouri

Tsouka Tsougari

Vathihori II

Profitis Elias

Tsilikoka

Mavrovouni

Servouni - Kalogeriki Rachi

Loggarakia

Rahoula Pashalies (I + II)

Krekeza

St. George Island

Stavroti Vigla

Perdikokoryfi Chonos

Assets in Operation

Energy

Capacity (MW)

COD

PPA Life Left (Y)

Energy

Capacity (MW)

COD

PPA Life Left (Y)

Type

Type

Greece

727.4

Evoia SPA

121.0

2020

20

Tsilikoka

10.2

2000

1.8

Lefkes Kerasia

8.0

2018

19.2

Tsouka Tsougari

12.0

2000

1.8

Dafnozonara

11.2

2011

19.7

Profitis Elias

11.2

2001

2.6

Mavrovouni (1)

19.6

2011

19.9

Pyrgari

5.4

2001

2.8

Krekeza

30.0

2011

20.1

Didimos Lofos

26.0

2005

13.8

Raxoula (1)

30.0

2011

20.4

Perdikokorifi

14.5

2006

14.9

Vathichori Station I

6.0

2011

20.0

Mytoula

34.2

2006

14.7

Louzes (PV)

1.1

2012

20.7

Chonos

4.5

2006

14.5

Vathichori Station

1.5

2013

21.2

II

Chylos

11.7

2013

15.1

Rhodos

17.9

2014

15.3

USA

513

Ksirovouni

6.3

2014

15.2

Fluvanna I, Texas

155.4

2017

12 2

Lefkes Kerasia

8,4

2018

18,9

Fluvanna 2, Texas

158

2019

19,7

Servouni

18,9

2019

19,4

Bearkat, Texas

200

2018

19,1

Epirus Waste

1,6

2019

N/A

Gouri

32.2

2014

15.6

Poland

102

Loggarakia

18.0

2014

15.6

Chelmza

4.0

2015

N/A

Raxoula (2)

8.0

2014

15.9

Chojnice

6.0

2015

N/A

Derveni

24.0

2014

16.3

Czarnozyly

16.0

2012

N/A

Mavrovouni (2)

8.0

2015

16.5

Gorzkowice

12.0

2011

N/A

Louzes

24.0

2008

16.5

Krzyzanow

20.0

2011

N/A

Eleousa

6.6

2008

17.1

Makow

12.0

2014

N/A

Poland

Legends

Wind Energy

BulgariaUSA

Solar Energy

Hydroelectric Projects

Waste Management

Adendro

1.0

2016

17.6

Nasielsk

10.0

2012

N/A

St. George Project

73.2

2016

17.8

Sieradz

8.0

2013

N/A

Mavroplagia -

17.2

2017

18.2

Szadek

8.0

2012

N/A

Kastro

Mougoulios

16.5

2017

18.5

Tuchola

6.0

2015

N/A

Plagia - Psiloma

14.9

2017

18.7

Bulgaria

30.0

Scopia

20.0

2010

19.2

Karapelit

12.0

2012

5.1

Raxoula (3)

6.0

2018

19.4

Vranino

18.0

2013

5.2

Eressou Ipsoma -

36.0

2018

19.2

Total Portfolio:

1,372

Fourka

1.

As on December 2020

4

2.

Hedging agreement

2020 update

Overview

Revenue in 2020 increased by 9.7% to €328.1m vs €299.1m in 2019

  • • EBITDA increased by 7% to €194.7m
    • Primarily driven by new parks fully in operation (Fluvanna 2 and Bearkat)
  • 2 new wind farms (158 & 197 MW) in the US (Fluvanna 2 and Bearkat) & 1 one US wind park disposal (Idaho - 138 MW)
    • 2020 will be first full year of operation for 2 new Texas projects
    • July 2020 - Sale of Mountain Air Wind Park (138 MW) in Idaho - c$30m profit (IFRS) reported in Q3 - $115.6m net debt reduction reported in Q3
  • Group's total Installed capacity reaches 1,373 MW
    • Commissioning of 120MW in Greece in 2H20
  • 330 MW in Greece (South Evia -Project Kafireas) will start construction soon, consisting of
    • 150 MW in South Evia owned by TE
    • Recently acquired 270 wind park in same area (180 MW will start)
  • New long term target in terms of installed capacity set at 3000 MW within next 5 years

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TERNA ENERGY S.A.
05:25aTERNA ENERGY S A  : Corporate Presentation April 2021
PU
04/27TERNA ENERGY S A  : Annual Financial Statements for the year 2020
PU
04/27TERNA ENERGY GROUP : IR Report 31/12/2020
PU
04/27TERNA ENERGY S A  : Ir report fy 2020
PU
04/27TERNA ENERGY GROUP : Annual Financial Results 2020
PU
04/26TERNA ENERGY S A  : Analysts annual briefing
PU
04/23TERNA ENERGY S A  : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/2007
PU
04/23TERNA ENERGY S A  : Financial calendar of the year 2021
PU
04/22TERNA ENERGY S A  : Notification of Transaction
PU
04/19TERNA ENERGY : Commencement of construction works for the conversion of the 115t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 336 M 406 M 406 M
Net income 2020 69,8 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
Net Debt 2020 865 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 1,68%
Capitalization 1 448 M 1 748 M 1 748 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,88x
EV / Sales 2021 7,25x
Nbr of Employees 311
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,44 €
Last Close Price 12,50 €
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-5.30%1 748
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED50.58%12 115
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-9.05%4 270
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-17.79%3 181
TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED25.43%2 171
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC1.29%1 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ