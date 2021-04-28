|
Terna Energy S A : Corporate Presentation April 2021
Presentation
FY2020 Investor Presentation
27.04.2021
Key Investment Highlights
• The largest renewable energy company in Greece with presence in the US, Poland and Bulgaria
Large-scale and
•
Vertically integrated with strong in-house competencies and capabilities in development, EPC, financing and operation
Diversified Renewable
•
of renewable energy projects (wind, hydro, solar, biomass, waste management)
Energy Platform
Large operating portfolio of 46 onshore wind farms (1344 MW), 3 solar plants (9 MW), 2 hydro (18 MW)
1 biomass (1 MW) and 3MW of 1 Waste and 1 Biogas Plant
• Young asset portfolio with a weighted average operating life of c.5 years and stable operational performance (c.
High-quality Renewable
•
48% of installed capacity commissioned in the past 5 years)
|
Stable historical availability and load factors, supported by best in class in-house O&M and management
Asset Portfolio
•
|
Best-in-class technology supplied mainly by top tier international contractors (Gamesa, Siemens, Vestas)
Stable Regulatory
• New regulatory framework, intended to bring Greece in line with other European market-based reforms,
|
Framework
Attractive Near Term
•
offering some of the most attractive financial incentives for onshore wind projects across Europe
Renewable Capacity
Opportunity to grow through competitive tenders
Growth
Stable and Predictable
• Stable cash flow derived from a mix of off-take agreements (PPAs) and regulated feed-in-tariffs (FiTs) with
Cash Flow Generation
•
high credit quality counterparties
Long-term Contracted
Young asset fleet with weighted average remaining contracted life of c.19 years
Assets
•
Strong cash yielding profile supported by balanced financing strategy
Success Story of
•
Strong track record of organic growth with 442 MW developed since 2013 in 4 countries (Greece, Poland,
Organic Growth and
|
Value Creation
•
Bulgaria and the US)
Focused Strategy and
Significant development pipeline of 429 MW
Attractive Pipeline
Fully Integrated
•
Experienced and highly qualified team of more than 200 staff with development, EPC, asset management and
financing expertise
Platform
•
Proven management team led by founder and executive chairman George Peristeris with extensive renewable energy
Proven Management
and power experience
Team
•
Current management team has been responsible for the growth of Terna Energy since the inception of the Company
Company Structure1
GEK Terna
Founder & Chairman
Atale Enterprises Ltd
|
Free Float
Parent Holding
|
38%
11%
6%
45%
Terna Energy S.A.
Renewables
|
Energy Construction
Poland
Bulgaria
USA
Greece
Wind
Wind
Wind
Solar
|
Wind
Asset Portfolio Overview1
53 Projects
Didimos Lofos
Greece
Mitoula
|
Eleousa
Hilos
|
Derveni-Mikro
Lefkes Kerasia
W/F Eressou Ipsoma Fourka
|
Xirovouni
DafnozonaraKastri- Kokkalia
Karavi- Alogovouni
Timpano - Tripiri
Psiloma Soros
Louzes
Skopia
Servouni - Vorina Litharia
Pyrgari
|
|
Tsouka Tsougari
Vathihori II
Profitis Elias
Tsilikoka
Mavrovouni
Servouni - Kalogeriki Rachi
Loggarakia
Rahoula Pashalies (I + II)
Krekeza
St. George Island
Stavroti Vigla
Perdikokoryfi Chonos
Energy
Capacity (MW)
COD
PPA Life Left (Y)
Energy
Capacity (MW)
COD
PPA Life Left (Y)
Type
Type
Greece
727.4
Evoia SPA
121.0
2020
20
Tsilikoka
10.2
2000
1.8
Lefkes Kerasia
8.0
2018
19.2
Tsouka Tsougari
12.0
2000
1.8
Dafnozonara
11.2
2011
19.7
Profitis Elias
11.2
2001
2.6
Mavrovouni (1)
19.6
2011
19.9
Pyrgari
5.4
2001
2.8
Krekeza
30.0
2011
20.1
Didimos Lofos
26.0
2005
13.8
Raxoula (1)
30.0
2011
20.4
Perdikokorifi
14.5
2006
14.9
Vathichori Station I
6.0
2011
20.0
Mytoula
34.2
2006
14.7
Louzes (PV)
1.1
2012
20.7
Chonos
4.5
2006
14.5
Vathichori Station
1.5
2013
21.2
II
Chylos
11.7
2013
15.1
Rhodos
17.9
2014
15.3
USA
513
Ksirovouni
6.3
2014
15.2
Fluvanna I, Texas
155.4
2017
12 2
Lefkes Kerasia
8,4
2018
18,9
Fluvanna 2, Texas
158
2019
19,7
Servouni
18,9
2019
19,4
Bearkat, Texas
200
2018
19,1
Epirus Waste
1,6
2019
N/A
Gouri
32.2
2014
15.6
Poland
102
Loggarakia
18.0
2014
15.6
Chelmza
4.0
2015
N/A
Raxoula (2)
8.0
2014
15.9
Chojnice
6.0
2015
N/A
Derveni
24.0
2014
16.3
Czarnozyly
16.0
2012
N/A
Mavrovouni (2)
8.0
2015
16.5
Gorzkowice
12.0
2011
N/A
Louzes
24.0
2008
16.5
Krzyzanow
20.0
2011
N/A
Eleousa
6.6
2008
17.1
Makow
12.0
2014
N/A
BulgariaUSA
Solar Energy
Hydroelectric Projects
Waste Management
Adendro
1.0
2016
17.6
Nasielsk
10.0
2012
N/A
St. George Project
73.2
2016
17.8
Sieradz
8.0
2013
N/A
Mavroplagia -
17.2
2017
18.2
Szadek
8.0
2012
N/A
Kastro
Mougoulios
16.5
2017
18.5
Tuchola
6.0
2015
N/A
Plagia - Psiloma
14.9
2017
18.7
Bulgaria
30.0
Scopia
20.0
2010
19.2
Karapelit
12.0
2012
5.1
Raxoula (3)
6.0
2018
19.4
Vranino
18.0
2013
5.2
Eressou Ipsoma -
36.0
2018
19.2
Total Portfolio:
1,372
Fourka
2.
|
Hedging agreement
2020 update
Overview
Revenue in 2020 increased by 9.7% to €328.1m vs €299.1m in 2019
-
• EBITDA increased by 7% to €194.7m
-
-
Primarily driven by new parks fully in operation (Fluvanna 2 and Bearkat)
-
2 new wind farms (158 & 197 MW) in the US (Fluvanna 2 and Bearkat) & 1 one US wind park disposal (Idaho - 138 MW)
-
-
2020 will be first full year of operation for 2 new Texas projects
-
July 2020 - Sale of Mountain Air Wind Park (138 MW) in Idaho - c$30m profit (IFRS) reported in Q3 - $115.6m net debt reduction reported in Q3
-
Group's total Installed capacity reaches 1,373 MW
-
-
Commissioning of 120MW in Greece in 2H20
-
330 MW in Greece (South Evia -Project Kafireas) will start construction soon, consisting of
-
-
150 MW in South Evia owned by TE
-
Recently acquired 270 wind park in same area (180 MW will start)
-
New long term target in terms of installed capacity set at 3000 MW within next 5 years
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
|All news about TERNA ENERGY S.A.
23,2%