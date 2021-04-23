Terna Energy S A : FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF THE YEAR 2021

TERNA ENERGY S.A., in order to provide accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to article 4.1.2 & 4.1.4.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, announces its Financial Calendar of 2020:

Announcement and release of the Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Financial Results and posting of the Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Financial Report, pursuant to the legal provisions, on the company's website (www.terna‐energy.com) as well as on the website of the Athens Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr): Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after the end of ASE's trading.

Analysts Annual Briefing: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Ex‐Dividend Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 after the expiration date of Future Contracts on the Company's shares and on the Index in which they are included.

Dividend Beneficiaries: Record date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Dividend Payout date: Monday, June 28, 2021

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.