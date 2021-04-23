Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Terna Energy S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY S.A.

(TENERGY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/23 10:17:35 am
12.28 EUR   -0.81%
11:28aTERNA ENERGY S A  : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/2007
PU
11:24aTERNA ENERGY S A  : Financial calendar of the year 2021
PU
04/22TERNA ENERGY S A  : Notification of Transaction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna Energy S A : FINANCIAL CALENDAR OF THE YEAR 2021

04/23/2021 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TERNA ENERGY S.A., in order to provide accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to article 4.1.2 & 4.1.4.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, announces its Financial Calendar of 2020:

Announcement and release of the Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Financial Results and posting of the Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Financial Report, pursuant to the legal provisions, on the company's website (www.terna‐energy.com) as well as on the website of the Athens Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr): Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after the end of ASE's trading.

Analysts Annual Briefing: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Ex‐Dividend Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 after the expiration date of Future Contracts on the Company's shares and on the Index in which they are included.

Dividend Beneficiaries: Record date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Dividend Payout date: Monday, June 28, 2021

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TERNA ENERGY S.A.
11:28aTERNA ENERGY S A  : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/2007
PU
11:24aTERNA ENERGY S A  : Financial calendar of the year 2021
PU
04/22TERNA ENERGY S A  : Notification of Transaction
PU
04/19TERNA ENERGY : Commencement of construction works for the conversion of the 115t..
PU
04/01TERNA ENERGY S A  : Provision of license in accordance with article 100 of Law 4..
PU
03/30TERNA ENERGY : Signing of the agreement for the project “Hybrid system for..
PU
03/24TERNA ENERGY S A  : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/2007
PU
03/19TERNA ENERGY S A  : Notification of Transaction
PU
02/25TERNA ENERGY S A  : Signing of the agreement for the project of electronic ticke..
PU
02/25TERNA ENERGY S A  : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 336 M 405 M 405 M
Net income 2020 69,8 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net Debt 2020 865 M 1 043 M 1 043 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 1 434 M 1 722 M 1 729 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,84x
EV / Sales 2021 7,21x
Nbr of Employees 311
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,36 €
Last Close Price 12,38 €
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-6.21%1 722
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED50.58%12 118
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-8.78%4 239
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-16.95%3 177
TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED25.43%2 159
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC1.72%1 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ