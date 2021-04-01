Terna Energy S A : Provision of license in accordance with article 100 of Law 4548/2018

Provision of license in accordance with article 100 of Law 4548/2018

The Board of Directors of the Company 'TERNA ENERGY S.A.', having its registered offices in Athens, 85 Mesogion Avenue, with Commercial Registry Number (ΓΕΜΗ) 000312701000, announces in accordance with par. 2 of article 101 of L4548/2018 that at the board meeting of 18/01/2021, taking into consideration the 15/01/2021 report of Mr. Vasileios Niarchos, Chartered Accountant (with number ΑΜ ΣΟΕΛ 30521) of the auditing firm 'MAZARS', that it decided unanimously the provision of an authorization in accordance with article 100 of L4548/2018 for the issuance in favor of the affiliated company 'Optimus Energy Société Anonyme' a) corporate guarantees or letters of guarantee up to total amount of 604,792 Euros for the good execution of Representation Agreements which it has concluded as a Renewable Energy System Aggregator (RESA) in the Greek electricity market and in particular corporate guarantees or letters of guarantee amount to euro 16.000 ¤, ii) euro25,000, iv) euro63,886, v) euro31,966, vi) euro28,940 vii) euro105,000, viii) euro75,000 and b) corporate guarantee of euro 1,600,000 to secure the receivables of the National Bank of Greece SA, between of the latter and the company 'Optimus Energy Societe Anonyme', Credit Lending Agreement with Open Mutual Account and the relevant additional act with a credit limit of euro1,600,000 which will be used by the above company 'Optimus Energy Societe Anonyme' for the development of its trading activity, the achievement of its corporate purpose and for the realization of its transactions in the context of its participation in the Hellenic Energy Exchange.

According to par. 3 of article 100 of L.4548 / 18, within ten days from the publication of this announcement, shareholders representing 1/20 of the share capital can request the convening of the General Assembly to decide on the issue of above authorization.