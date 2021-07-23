Log in
    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL TECHNICAL COMPANY

(TENERGY)
  Report
Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical : Constitution of the Audit Committee

07/23/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Following the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders for the election of a three-member joint Audit Committee, consisting of two (2) independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors, and a non-member of the Board, who meets the conditions of independence of article 9 of law 4706/2020, the Audit Committee was constituted into Body as follows:

  1. Georgios Mergos - Chairman
  2. Nikolaos Kalamaras - Member
  3. Andreas Tapratzis, Member

The Audit Committee will have a two-year term.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 275 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2021 47,5 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 117 M 1 315 M 1 315 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 1 331 M 1 568 M 1 567 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,90x
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 41,4%
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL TECHNICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,50 €
Average target price 16,58 €
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Georgios Ioan Mergos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
