Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical : Constitution of the Audit Committee

Following the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders for the election of a three-member joint Audit Committee, consisting of two (2) independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors, and a non-member of the Board, who meets the conditions of independence of article 9 of law 4706/2020, the Audit Committee was constituted into Body as follows:
Georgios Mergos - Chairman
Nikolaos Kalamaras - Member
Andreas Tapratzis, Member
The Audit Committee will have a two-year term.
