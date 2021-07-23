Terna Energy Societe Anonyme Commercial Technical : Constitution of the Audit Committee

Following the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders for the election of a three-member joint Audit Committee, consisting of two (2) independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors, and a non-member of the Board, who meets the conditions of independence of article 9 of law 4706/2020, the Audit Committee was constituted into Body as follows:

Georgios Mergos - Chairman Nikolaos Kalamaras - Member Andreas Tapratzis, Member

The Audit Committee will have a two-year term.