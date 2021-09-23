Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Terna S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
CinemAmbiente festival: Terna is a star player with an award for best short film and best photography exhibit

09/23/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
The company that manages Italy's electricity grid has partnered with the 24th edition

of the event in Turin dedicated to the best environmental films and

to promoting the dissemination of a sustainable culture

CINEMAMBIENTE FESTIVAL: TERNA IS A STAR PLAYER WITH

AN AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM AND BEST PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

In the spaces of the Mole Antonelliana, set up for the photography exhibit, Il Quinto Elemento [The Fifth Element], dedicated to Terna's people who work every day to guarantee secure energy to citizens and businesses alike

Rome, 23 September 2021 - At the 24th edition of the CinemAmbiente festival, the event dedicated to the best environmental films and to promoting green cinema, which will take place in Turin from 1 to 6 October, Terna, the company that manages Italy's electricity grid, will give the Premio Terna al Miglior Cortometraggio [Terna Prize for Best Short Film]. This award, given for the first time this year by the company led by Stefano Donnarumma, will be award by a jury of experts appointed by the festival and given to the director of the winning film on 6 October.

Terna will be a star player thanks to a photography exhibit entitled Il Quinto Elemento [The Fifth Element]. In fact, the spaces of the Mole Antonelliana will host a photographic reportage set up and organised by Terna and curated by TerraProject, on the essence of the four natural elements: water, air, earth and fire, connected with the fifth element, humanity and with their respective forms of energy. The people of Terna, approximately 5,000 professionals who work every day to guarantee the electrical security of the entire country, are subjects in the portraits and are represented as the fifth element which knows how to regulate and transmit energy to benefit us all, citizens and businesses.

In consideration of the significant cultural value of the initiative and its attention to environmental issues, Terna, director and enabler of the energy transition, is now a partner of the CinemAmbiente Festival, with the goal of strengthening its commitment to supporting sustainability, a strategic lever for creating value for all its stakeholders. In the 2021-2025 "Driving Energy" Industrial Plan, Terna has planned for a total of €8.9 billion in investments for the development and modernisation of Italy's electricity grid: an economic commitment that, based on the criteria of the European Taxonomy, is 95% sustainable and aims to confirm and reinforce Terna's central role to enable Italy to achieve the objectives of the European Green Deal and the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan, reaching zero emissions by 2050.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 16:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 571 M 3 017 M 3 017 M
Net income 2021 788 M 925 M 925 M
Net Debt 2021 9 948 M 11 675 M 11 675 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 13 157 M 15 441 M 15 442 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,99x
EV / Sales 2022 9,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 923
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,56 €
Average target price 6,78 €
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.4.90%15 445
NEXTERA ENERGY6.16%160 668
ENEL S.P.A.-16.14%82 783
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.62%75 811
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.87%67 352
IBERDROLA, S.A.-20.91%67 081