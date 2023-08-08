(Alliance News) - Terna Spa and Steg, the Tunisian electricity and gas company, have signed with the European Commission the Grant Agreement that kicks off the EUR307 million financing earmarked for the electricity interconnection between Italy and Tunisia, the invisible energy bridge, dubbed "Elmed," that will link Europe and North Africa.

A total investment of around EUR850 million is planned for the project, whose authorization process was initiated by the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security in late 2022. Of this, EUR307 million has precisely been allocated by the European Commission through Connecting Europe Facility, the EU fund for the development of key projects to upgrade the EU's energy infrastructure. For the first time, CEF funds have been allocated to an infrastructure work between a Member State and a Third State, a company statement said.

"The signing of the Grant Agreement marks another step towards the realization of a strategic work for the electricity system of the two countries and the whole of Europe," said Giuseppina Di Foggia, Terna's CEO. "Elmed will enable the development of renewable energy and, at the same time, enable economic and industrial benefits, attracting investment and creating new jobs."

The Italy-Tunisia interconnection will contribute to the integration of electricity markets, to the security of energy supply through diversification of sources, and, most importantly, to the increase of energy production from renewable sources in Europe and Africa.

Once in operation, the link will promote the reduction of climate-changing emissions, enabling the achievement of national and international energy and climate goals set by the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan and the Green New Deal.

In addition, Terna points out, the World Bank recently allocated USD268.4 million in financing to Tunisia, partly dedicated to the construction of the conversion station, which is included in the perimeter financed by the CEF, and partly dedicated to internal grid reinforcements functional to the operation of the interconnection.

The power line runs between the Partanna power station in the province of Trapani and the Mlaabi power station in the Tunisian peninsula of Cape Bon, for a total length of about 220 km, with a power output of 600 MW and a maximum depth of about 800 meters, reached along the Strait of Sicily. The procurement process began last May.

Terna's stock is up 0.9 percent at EUR7.28 per share.

