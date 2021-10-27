Terna Development Plan includes 18.1 billion to develop the grid and integrate renewables

ENERGY TRANSITION: TERNA4GREEN IS HERE, THE DIGITAL 'OBSERVATORY' ON THE DECARBONISATION OF THE ITALIAN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM

For the COP26, Terna presents an interactive, one-of-a-kind platform that monitors electricity production data and related CO2 emissions throughout Italy's journey towards sustainable development targets

Rome, 27 October 2021 - As part of the COP26 that will take place in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November, Terna is launching the new Terna4Green project, which will make it possible to monitor Italy's progress as it moves towards decarbonisation, in line with the targets set out by the PNIEC (Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan) and the international sustainable development goals. This one-of-a-kind digital platform makes it possible to compare and correlate in real time large quantities of data and estimates on Italian electricity production with the values of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

In particular, in the CO2 Savings section, Terna data show the tonnes of carbon dioxide that the electricity system saves, every hour and in each market zone, thanks to the production of energy from renewable sources such as hydroelectric, wind, photovoltaic and geothermal. The CO2 Emissions section then illustrates the quantities of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere from traditional sources, grouped by fuel such as coal, gas and oil. Terna's savings values can be navigated through an archive, which, within the dashboard developed by the Italian transmission grid operator, displays the daily, monthly and annual progression of carbon dioxide not released into the atmosphere and to compare the performances of different renewable sources. The result is the detailed graphic representation of decarbonisation correlated to the production of renewable electricity.

In its role as manager and facilitator of the Italian electricity system and the energy transition, the company led by Stefano Donnarumma manages the power flows on the transmission grid in order to guarantee constant balance between supply and demand 24 hours a day, 365 days a year: this dispatching activity allows Terna to have an advantageous observation point of the Italian electricity system and, through cutting-edge and excellent methods, to collect and share an enormous and complete wealth of electricity data and information that captures the financial, industrial, and even the social evolution of our country. As a matter of fact, Terna's statistics contain a series of indicators of fundamental importance for measuring Italy's ability to reach the decarbonisation targets using parameters such as: covering electricity demand, CO2 emissions for generation, with the breakdown of electricity production grouped by source and by fuel consumption type.