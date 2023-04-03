Futures await Bags down except London

(Alliance News) - On Monday, major European stock markets are expected to be in negative territory -- except for London -- according to IG futures on an eventful morning in Europe on the macroecomic front with manufacturing PMI releases from major countries and for the Eurozone.

Thus, futures give the FTSE Mib in the fractional red or down 2.5 points after closing up in the green 0.3 percent to 27,113.95.

Paris' CAC 40 is expected to be in the red by 5.2 points or 0.1 percent, Frankfurt's DAX 40 is given down 36.5 points or 0.2 percent, while London's FTSE 100 is expected to be in the green by 0.2 percent or 15.5 points.

Among the smaller listings on Friday, the Mid-Cap closed in the green by 0.3 percent at 43,708.75, the Small-Cap finished in the fractional red at 30,007.79, and Italy Growth gave up 0.2 percent to 9,385.14.

On the predominantly bullish main list of Piazza Affari, FinecoBank, Banco BPM, DiaSorin, Recordati, and BPER Banca ended in the tail, giving up between 1.9 percent and 0.7 percent. Also hurting were Leonardo - in the red by 0.5 percent, Iveco Group, and Unipol, which retreated 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent.

Terna also gave up 0.6 percent. The company announced Thursday that it had signed contracts with the European Investment Bank for the second and third tranches of the EUR1.9 billion financing for the Tyrrhenian Link, the undersea electricity link that will unite the Italian peninsula with Sicily and the latter with Sardinia.

At the other end of the list, Nexi, ERG, and Moncler closed in the green by 2.7 percent, 2.2 percent, and 1.8 percent, respectively.

On the Mid-Cap, Buzzi Unicem ended at the bottom with a 1.8 percent decline. On Wednesday, the board met to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, in which the company reported a profit of EUR458.8 million down from EUR542.3 million in 2021. The board also approved a proposed dividend of EUR0.45 per share, effective May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023 and "record date" May 23, 2023.

Worse did only Tamburi, down 1.9 percent.

The board of Technogym -- in the red by 0.1 percent -- on Wednesday reviewed and approved the consolidated annual financial report that closed with an adjusted profit of EUR66.1 million, up EUR14.9 million from EUR51.2 million in 2021. The board also proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.25 per share totaling EUR50 million. During the previous fiscal year, the dividend was EUR0.16 per share.

Among the top performers, however, Juventus FC closed up 5.1 percent, followed by Ariston Holding, which advanced with 4.2 percent. On the latter, HSBC initiated 'buy' recommendation and EUR14.00 target price.

On the Small-Cap, Bialetti Industrie-which closed in the red by 0.4 percent-approved its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which ended with a loss of EUR4.0 million, compared with a positive result of EUR5.8 million in 2021, "impacted by the positive effects resulting from the effectiveness of the restructuring agreement," the company specified.

ePrice closed in the green by 1.0 percent. On Tuesday, the board of directors reviewed and approved the 2022 financial statements, reporting a net profit of EUR11.9 million, an improvement from a loss of EUR20.2 million in 2021. This result is from discontinued operations or assets held for sale, attributable to the deconsolidation of subsidiaries, of EUR13.0 million approximately compared to a negative EUR13.7 million in 2021 restated on an IFRS basis.

The management board of SS Lazio -- the stock closed in the red by 0.5 percent -- approved the consolidated half-year financial report as of December 31, 2022. The company closed with a loss of EUR21.5 million compared to a profit of EUR4.6 million in the previous year for the same period.

Among SMEs, Datrix rose with 7.7 percent after Friday's approval of its 2022 consolidated results, which included a net loss of EUR2.7 million worsening from the EUR2.4 million loss in 2021.

Revenues for 2022 amounted to EUR16.8 million up 46 percent from the previous year when they were EUR11.5 million.

DigiTouch slipped 2.9 percent after ending fiscal year 2022 with a consolidated net profit of EUR2.4 million, up 23 percent from the same period a year earlier when it amounted to EUR2.1 million.

The company announced that it has proposed an increase in the dividend to EUR0.025 from EUR0.02 in 2021.

Clabo -- parity at EUR2.00 per share -- reported that total revenues for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 amounted to EUR59.3 million, up 17 percent from EUR50.8 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated net sales are EUR51.4 million from EUR44.2 million, up 16 percent on 2021.

Caribbean Company gave up 2.8 percent. The company reported that it ended fiscal year 2022 with adjusted net income of EUR3.5 million, up 32 percent from EUR2.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Revenues amounted to EUR56.1 million, up about 31 percent from EUR43.0 million in 2021.

SG Company Benefit Company - up 0.3 percent - approved its annual financial statements for 2022, which closed with a consolidated operating profit of EUR219,000 compared to a consolidated operating loss of EUR120,000 reported as of December 31, 2021.

Revenues were EUR16.9 million, up 47 percent from EUR11.4 million in fiscal year 2021.

Neosperience -- in the red by 1.4 percent -- reported group net income of EUR675,000 in the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, up 13 percent from EUR597,000 in 2021.

Revenues for the period stood at EUR21.0 million compared to EUR18.2 million and up 16 percent.

expert.ai ended in the red by 8.2% after approving its 2022 consolidated economic?financial results on Thursday, reporting a loss of EUR23.8 million worsening from the loss of EUR15.7 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Value of production is EUR40.5 million, compared to EUR39.6 million realized in fiscal year 2021. Total revenues amounted to EUR31.7 million up from EUR31.1 million.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed in the green 0.6 percent to 28,199.37 and the Hang Seng is giving up 0.1 percent to 20,373.32 as Shanghai is closed for the Ching Ming holiday.

In New York on Friday, the Dow Jones closed in the green 1.3 percent to 33,274.15, the S&P gained 4.4 percent to 4,109.31, and the Nasdaq was up 1.7 percent to 12,221.91.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0804 against USD1.0869 at Friday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2299 from USD1.2374 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD87.78 per barrel versus USD79.53 per barrel Friday night. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,970.75 an ounce from USD1,979.15 an ounce at Friday's close.

On Monday's economic calendar, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange closed, the Italian manufacturing purchasing managers' PMI index will be released at 0945 CET followed at five-minute intervals by the French, German and euro area PMIs.

In the afternoon, at 1600 CET the PMI index will also come from Canada while the ISM index will come out from the US.

In Piazza Affari, the results of Monrif are expected.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

