(Alliance News) - On Monday, major European stock markets are expected to rise, according to IG Futures, thanks to hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will open the door to monetary policy easing when they decide this week.

Meanwhile, listed companies in Milan are busy releasing their half-year results.

Thus, FTSE Mib, is expected up 0.4 percent or 130.0 points after closing up 0.1 percent at 33,812.44.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is expected up 0.5 percent or 38.2 points, Paris' CAC 40 is given in the green by 0.4 percent or 31.1 points while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is expected to open in the green by 0.3 percent or 61.9 points.

Among Italy's smaller listings on Friday, the Mid-Cap finished in the green by 0.6 percent at 47,692.03, the Small-Cap closed up 1.0 percent at 29,119.26 and Italy Growth finished in the fractional green at 7,997.11.

On the Mib, Terna rallied 0.1 percent after reporting Friday that it closed the first half with a profit of EUR544.8 million from EUR411.4 million in 1H2023.

Revenues amounted to EUR1.75 billion, up 18 percent from EUR1.49 billion in the first six months of 2023.

Good buying on Brunello Cucinelli, which moved ahead 3.1% to EUR87.05 per share after two bearish sessions.

The board of Eni - in the green by 3.3% and best on the list - analyzed its first-half accounts. The company closed the first half of 2024 with an adjusted operating profit of EUR6.21 billion, down 23 percent from EUR8.02 billion in the first six months of the previous year. Pro forma adjusted operating income was EUR8.22 billion compared to EUR10.1 billion in the first six months of 2023.

Adjusted net income was positive EUR3.1 billion, which compares with EUR4.84 billion in the first six months of 2023. Net income was positive EUR1.87 billion from EUR2.68 billion last year.

Snam -- in the red by 0.7 percent -- reported Thursday that it had signed a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent of Edison Stoccaggio from Edison for about EUR560 million.

On the Mid-Cap, Zignago Vetro, in the red by 7.5 percent, reported Friday that it closed the first half with net income down to EUR26.3 million from EUR74.6 million as of June 30, 2023, marking a 65 percent decline.

Revenues for the period stood at EUR329.0 million from EUR384.8 million, down 15 percent from the first half of 2023.

Ariston Holding gave up 6.7 percent. On Thursday it reported second-quarter net revenues of EUR621 million from EUR766 million, down 19 percent from Q2 2023. Adjusted Ebit for the period was EUR27 million, down 66% from EUR80 million in Q2 2023.

Webuild -- in the green by 2.5 percent -- on Thursday reported that it closed the first half with adjusted net income of EUR82 million, more than tripling from EUR23 million in the first half of 2023. Adjusted revenues in the period were EUR5.5 billion from EUR4.6 billion as of June 30, 2023, up 20 percent.

On the Small-Cap, Snam gave up 0.6 percent. The company announced Thursday that it had signed a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent of Edison Storage from Edison for about EUR560 million.

The agreement, reached at the conclusion of the process started by Edison last October and continued with Snam on an exclusive basis since February, also provides for an earn-out that can be paid by Snam to Edison in case of a positive outcome of the administrative dispute still in progress concerning the revenues recognized in recent years for the activities of the San Potito and Cotignola site.

Immsi Group's Intermarine - up 31 percent - and Leonardo - up 3.1 percent - in the form of a Temporary Business Grouping - have signed a contract with Navarm - Directorate of Naval Armaments of the General Secretariat of Defense and National Armaments Directorate, for the supply of naval units for mine search and clearance and related integrated logistical support.

The contract provides EUR1.6 billion for the construction of five units and about EUR1 billion in options for the completion of the program.

Vianini - flat at EUR0.86 - on Thursday reported a first-half loss at EUR4.6 million, worsened by that for EUR3.2 million as of June 30, 2023.

Aedes - up 1.8 percent - on Thursday reported a worsened first-half loss to EUR901,000 from EUR790,000 as of June 30, 2023. Revenues in the period stood at EUR7,000 from EUR47,000 in the first half of 2023.

Among SMEs, Kruso Kapital - in the green by 1.6 percent - on Friday reported that it closed the first half of the year with a profit that grew by about 100 percent to EUR1.9 million from EUR955,000 as of June 30, 2023.

Generalfinance - up 0.9 percent - reported that it closed the first half with a profit of EUR8.0 million, up 19 percent from EUR6.7 million in the first half of 2023.

Net interest income amounted to EUR5.0 million, up about 29% from EUR3.8 million in the same period last year.

Neosperience closed the session flat at EUR1.33 per share. On Friday, it unveiled its 2024/28 strategic plan, which "outlines a strong growth trajectory, with the aim of consolidating the company's position as a key strategic partner for digital innovation in Europe and beyond."

In terms of numbers, the company expects revenues to grow to EUR53.4 million in 2028 from EUR21.2 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 20.4 percent. Ebitda is expected to rise to EUR18.7 million in 2028 from EUR5.1 million in 2023, with margins expanding from 24 percent to 34.9 percent, thanks to increasing recurring sales as a percentage of total revenues.

In Asia, the Nikkei advances 2.5 percent, the Hang Seng rises 1.6 percent, and the Shanghai Composite is in the fractional red.

In New York, the Dow closed in the green 1.6 percent to 40,589.34, the Nasdaq finished up 1.0 percent to 17,357.88 while the S&P 500 closed up 1.1 percent to 5,459.10.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0860 versus USD1.0857 in Friday's European equities close while the pound was worth USD1.2874 from USD1.2860 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD81.63 per barrel from USD80.78 per barrel at Friday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,395.40 an ounce from USD2,383.83 an ounce on Friday evening.

Monday's macroeconomic calendar calls for the Italian non-EU trade balance to be released at 1000 CEST.

At 1030 CEST the BoE consumer credit with money supply is scheduled.

In Piazza Affari, the results of Iren, Piaggio, Poste Italiane and Lottomatica Group are expected.

