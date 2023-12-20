(Alliance News) - The positive trend change in electricity consumption compared to 2022 was again confirmed in November. According to data from Terna Spa, in fact, last month the demand for electricity in Italy amounted to 25.3 billion kWh, an increase of 1.4 percent compared to November 2022.

This positive change, which, however, only partially offsets the negative 6.2 percent figure for November 2021, was achieved with the same number of working days - 21 - and an average monthly temperature substantially the same as in November 2022.

Compared with the same period last year, the IMCEI index compiled by Terna, which looks at the industrial consumption of about 1,000 "energy-intensive" enterprises, shows a negative change of 1 percent. This value is the result of different trends of enterprises connected to the national high-voltage and medium-voltage electricity grids: while those on HV increased by 0.7 percent, there was a decrease of 9.1 percent in enterprises connected on MV. Positive changes were recorded in the transport equipment, paper, cement, lime and gypsum, and iron and steel industries; down were ceramics and glass, nonferrous metals, food, mechanics and chemicals.

In cyclical terms, the value of electrical demand, seasonally adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, is down 0.8 percent from October. On the other hand, the cyclical change in the IMCEI index was up by 0.9 percent. Alternating positive and negative cyclical changes keep the index at stationary levels.

In the first 11 months, cumulative demand for electricity in Italy is down 2.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Also declining is the IMCEI Index, which from January to November shows a decrease of 4.3 percent: after the first six months were particularly negative, however, decreases of lesser intensity have been recorded since July.

At the territorial level, the November trend change was positive everywhere: up 1.4 percent in the North, 0.9 percent in the Center and 1.9 percent in the South and the islands.

In November, 82.1 percent of Italy's electricity demand was met by domestic production and the remainder by the balance of energy traded with foreign countries. Net domestic production was 21 billion kWh, stable compared to November 2022.

According to Terna's findings outlined in the monthly report, considering all renewable sources, in the first 11 months, the capacity increase in Italy is 4,938 MW, which is about 2,269 MW higher - by 85 percent - than in the same period in 2022.

As for the import-export balance, the trend change again this month is positive by 7.9 percent due to the combined effect of a 22 percent decrease in exports and a 5.7 percent growth in imports.

Terna's stock is down 0.5 percent at EUR7.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

