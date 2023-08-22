(Alliance News) - Terna Spa reported Tuesday that electricity demand in Italy totaled 30.1 billion kWh in July, registering a 3.3 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

The IMCEI index compiled by Terna, which looks at the industrial consumption of about 1,000 "energy-intensive" companies, recorded a 1.2 percent decrease compared to July last year. There was a positive change in the transport equipment, cement, lime and gypsum, food and iron and steel sectors; ceramics and glassware were stable; all other sectors, especially paper and chemicals, declined.

In cyclical terms, the value of electrical demand, seasonally adjusted for the temperature effect, is up 1.2 percent from June. On the other hand, the cyclical change in the IMCEI index was down by 2.6 percent.

In the first seven months of the year, cumulative demand for electricity in Italy is down 5 percent compared to the same period in 2022. There was also a negative change in the IMCEI index, which recorded a 5.7 percent drop in the first seven months of the year.

In detail, July had the same number of working days - 21 - and a substantially stable average monthly temperature compared to July 2022.

Spatially, the trend change in July was differentiated: negative in the North and Center by 6.1 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, and positive in the South and Islands by 1.6 percent.

In July, 85.6 percent of Italian electricity demand was met by domestic production and the remaining 14.4 percent by the balance of energy traded with foreign countries. Net domestic production was 25.9 billion kWh, down 2.7 percent from July 2022.

Renewables produced a total of 11.6 billion kWh, covering 38.4 percent of electricity demand, which was 31.3 percent in July last year. Production from renewables in July is broken down as 38.4 percent from hydro, 33.6 percent from photovoltaics, 12.4 percent from biomass, 11.7 percent from wind and 3.9 percent from geothermal.

According to Terna's findings outlined in the monthly report, considering all renewable sources, in the first seven months, the capacity increase in Italy is 2,956 MW, which is about 1,515 MW or 105 percent higher than the same period in 2022.

The recovery of production from hydropower source and the growth of photovoltaics continue. Production from wind source is also increasing. Production from thermal source is down and geothermal is slightly down. As for the import-export balance, the change is negative by 8.8 percent due to a combined effect of decreased import and increased export.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.