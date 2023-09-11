(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of September 8, 2023:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Millennium International Management revises short position on Amplifon to 0.7 percent from 0.69 percent
----------
Marshall Wace raises short position on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 0.5% from 0.01%
----------
Mashall Wace cuts short on FinecoBank to 0.57% from 0.69%
----------
Vor Capital initiates short on MFE-MediaForEurope to 0.8 percent
----------
Marshall Wace raises short on Saipem to 0.72% from 0.65%
----------
Millenium International Management initiates short on Terna to 0.5%
----------
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.