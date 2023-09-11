Today at 10:14 am

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of September 8, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Millennium International Management revises short position on Amplifon to 0.7 percent from 0.69 percent

Marshall Wace raises short position on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 0.5% from 0.01%

Mashall Wace cuts short on FinecoBank to 0.57% from 0.69%

Vor Capital initiates short on MFE-MediaForEurope to 0.8 percent

Marshall Wace raises short on Saipem to 0.72% from 0.65%

Millenium International Management initiates short on Terna to 0.5%

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

