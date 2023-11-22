(Alliance News) - Rating agency Moody's on Tuesday--following the change of outlook from negative to stable for the Italian government's Baa3 debt rating--confirmed that of the main Mib utilities and improved the outlook.

In detail, the company confirmed Italgas Spa's long-term credit rating at Baa2, revising the outlook from negative to stable.

In addition, Moody's confirmed the long-term credit rating of Snam Spa at Baa2, revising the outlook from negative to stable.

Finally, Terna Spa's long-term rating was confirmed at Baa2, along with its short-term rating at P-2 and its subordinated debt rating at Ba1. At the same time, Moody's revised the company's outlook from negative to stable.

On Tuesday, Terna closed in the green by 0.2 percent to EUR7.48 per share, Snam gave up 0.8 percent to EUR4.5 per share, and Italgas left 0.7 percent to EUR5.01 per share on the parterre.

