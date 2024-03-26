(Alliance News) - PLC Spa announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Bester New Energy Italia Srl to build a utility substation attached to a Terna Spa switching station.

The project involves a high-voltage underground cable duct to serve two photovoltaic sites of more than 80 MWp, in the province of Reggio Calabria.

The consideration for the deal is EUR3 million, and PLC System - a subsidiary of PLC - plans to execute the contract with its own resources by the first half of 2025.

"The signing of the contract further consolidates the backlog of engineering and construction activities and confirms PLC Group's leadeship in the segment of activities related to the connection of renewable energy generation plants to the national power grid," PLC explained.

PLC's stock closed Tuesday up 0.6 percent at EUR1.78 per share.

