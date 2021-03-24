RESULTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2020 APPROVED

ALL ECONOMIC INDICATORS IMPROVED, AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN TERNA'S HISTORY

• Revenues at €2,513.5 million (€2,295.1 million in 2019, +9.5%)

• EBITDA at €1,830.4 million (€1,741.2 million in 2019, +5.1%)

• Group net profit for the year at €785.5 million (€757.3 million in 2019, +3.7%)

• Capex at €1,351.1 million (€1,264.1 million in 2019, +6.9%)

• Net debt at €9,172.6 million (€8,258.6 million at 31 December 2019)

• Proposed dividend for 2020 of 26.95 euro cents per share, up +8% on 2019

Rome, 24 March 2021 - Today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Terna S.p.A. ("Terna"), chaired by Valentina Bosetti, has examined and approved the results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2020 was primarily marked by the Covid-19 health emergency, which had a major impact on markets and on the Italian and world economies. Terna immediately prioritised the health of all employees and their ability to operate safely, introducing a series of measures designed, on the one hand, to guarantee the stability and efficiency of the electricity system and, on the other, to ensure the best possible working conditions for all people. Despite the climate of great uncertainty, 2020 saw Terna achieve improvements across all economic and financial indicators. This enabled the Group to record its best ever performance, reflecting the ability to significantly accelerate the delivery of investment projects as soon as the lockdown came to an end, making up the ground lost at the height of the crisis. This saw the Group further accelerate capital expenditure in the fourth quarter of the year, with total investment amounting €1,351.1 million at the end of 2020 (an increase of 6.9% compared with 2019), benefitting both the electricity system and the country's recovery.

"We are proud of the expertise and commitment shown by Terna's employees during a difficult year such as 2020, as we strove to guarantee the continuous supply of electricity, an essential good for the community. Ensuring the safety of our people was our number one priority. All the measures we put in place, above all from the second half of the year, have produced results that would have seemed unthinkable only last June, in terms of both resilience to the impact of the Covid-19 health emergency, and the amount of investments, which exceeded the already ambitious targets set prior to the pandemic. And it is thanks to the efforts of the women and men who work for Terna that we will be able to reach the challenging goals Italy has set itself for the ecological transition, and that we will play our part in achieving as the directors of the country's energy system," said Stefano

Donnarumma, Terna's CEO and General Manager.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2020

€m 2020 2019 % change Revenues 2,513.5 2,295.1 +9.5% EBITDA (gross operating profit) 1,830.4 1,741.2 +5.1% EBIT (operating profit) 1,186.6 1,155.1 +2.7% Group net profit for the year 785.5 757.3 +3.7% CAPEX 1,351.1 1,264.1 +6.9%

Revenues for 2020 amount to €2,513.5 million, an increase of €218.4 million (+9.5%) compared with 2019. This result primarily reflects increased revenues from Regulated Activities, combined with the greater contribution from Non-regulated Activities, mainly due to the integration of Brugg Cables.

EBITDA (gross operating profit) for 2020 is €1,830.4 million, an increase of €89.2 million (+5.1%) compared with 2019. This primarily reflects improved results from Regulated Activities, due to an increase in the assets managed by Terna, and Non-regulated Activities, thanks also to the integration of Brugg Cables.

EBIT (operating profit) for the year, after amortisation, depreciation and impairments of €643.8 million, amounts to €1,186.6 million, compared with €1,155.1 million for 2019 (+2.7%).

Net financial expenses for 2020 amount to €93.5 million, an increase of €15.8 million compared with the €77.7 million of 2019. This primarily reflects interest expense on the debt of the overseas companies and a reduction in the value of investments in associates.

Profit before taxes is €1,093.1 million, up €15.7 million (+1.5%) compared with 2019.

Income tax expense for the year amounts to €297.8 million, a reduction of €15.7 million (-5.0%) compared with 2019. The tax rate of 27.2% is down on the rate for 2019, reflecting the recognition of tax-exempt income.

Group net profit of €785.5 million is up €28.2 million (+3.7%) compared with the €757.3 million of 2019.

The consolidated statement of financial position shows equity attributable to owners of the Parent of €4,369.8 million, compared with €4,190.3 million at 31 December 2019.

The Terna Group's total capital expenditure (CAPEX) during the year amounts to €1,351.1 million, a 6.9% increase compared with the €1,264.1 million of 2019, despite the Covid-19 emergency. The main projects carried out during the year include those designed to boost exchange capacity between different areas of the electricity market in Campania and Sicily, progress on work on the interconnection with France and completion of the reorganisation of the grid in the Alto Bellunese area (in the Veneto region), as well as continued work on the plan to install synchronous compensators.

To fund this major acceleration of investment in Terna's Growth and the country's recovery, net debt at 31 December 2020 has risen to €9,172.6 million, compared with €8,258.6 million at the end of 2019.

The Group's employees at the end of 2020 are 4,735, an increase of 445 compared with 31

December 2019. The increase is linked to the policy of boosting the Group's expertise and the expansion of Non-regulated Activities, with the addition of the personnel of Brugg Kabel AG, acquired on 29 February of last year.

OPERATING RESULTS OF REGULATED ACTIVITIES

Following significant investment during 2020, revenues from Regulated Activities are up to €2,148.9 million (€2,055.0 million in 2019, an increase of 4.6%).

EBITDA thus amounts to €1,720.7 million, an increase of €63.2 million compared with the previous year.

OPERATING RESULTS OF NON-REGULATED ACTIVITIES

Revenues from Non-regulated Activities in 2020 are up to €341.0 million, an increase of 61.1% compared with the €211.7 million of 2019, thanks to the contribution from the acquisition of Brugg Cables.

EBITDA generated by Non-regulated Activities amounts to €96.9 million for 2020, an increase of €26.9 million compared with the previous year. This primarily regards recognition of the share of the revenues resulting from the higher value of the net assets acquired following the acquisition of Brugg Cables compared with the amount paid.

RESULTS OF THE PARENT COMPANY, TERNA S.p.A., FOR 2020

The Parent Company, Terna S.p.A., ended 2020 with revenue of €2,086.8 million (€2,054.5 million in 2019). EBITDA (gross operating profit) is €1,587.1 million (€1,603.5 million in 2019). EBIT (operating profit), after amortisation, depreciation and impairments of €571.2 million, amounts to €1,015.9 million (€1,062.8 million in 2019). Net profit for the year thus totals €687.6 million (€713.5 million for 2019).

The statement of financial position shows equity of €4,083.6 million (compared with €3,981.1 million at 31 December 2019) and net debt of €9,137.2 million (compared with €8,361.6 million at 31 December 2019).

KEY EVENTS IN 2020

Terna continued with development of the national grid in 2020, making progress on all the major investment projects supporting the current ecological transition. The pace of work was stepped up from the end of the second quarter and, subsequently, with presentation of the 2021-2025 Industrial

Plan "Driving Energy", which targets investment in Italy of €8.9 billion over the period.