(Alliance News) - On Wednesday, on a quiet day from a macroeconomic standpoint and as we look to one event in particular -- Eurozone inflation -- following the release of that for the UK, stock markets are expected to be in positive territory.

Thus, IG futures give the FTSE Mib in the green by 0.5 percent or up 135.0 points after closing up 0.3 percent at 28,706.76,

Paris' CAC 40 is expected to be in the green by 33.0 points or up 0.5 percent, Frankfurt's DAX 40 is given up 0.3 percent or up 54.0points, while London's FTSE 100 is expected to be up 0.8 percent or 55.7 points.

In macroeconomic news, they report from the U.K. that consumer price inflation fell to 7.9 percent in June, marking the lowest level since March 2022 and slightly below the market consensus of 8.2 percent, while the core rate, which excludes volatile items such as energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, fell to 6.9 percent from the 31-year high of 7.1 percent in May.

Despite the recent slowdown, both rates remained well above the Bank of England's 2.0 percent target, giving the central bank room to continue its ongoing campaign of policy tightening.

Among other listings in Milan on Tuesday, the Mid-Cap closed up 0.2 percent to 42,298.40, the Small-Cap was in the green 0.5 percent to 26,670.28, and Italy Growth was up 0.3 percent to 9,077.28.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, Banca Mediolanum advanced, posting a plus 2.2 percent to EUR8.54 per share on the heels of eve's green with 0.3 percent.

Leonardo, on the other hand, advanced 2.2 percent on the heels of the previous session's 2.5 percent.

Terna, on the other hand, closed up 0.2%. The company launched a EUR650 million green bond issue. The bond is part of the soceity's EUR9.00 billion Euro Medium Term Notes program, rated 'BBB+' by S&P and '(P)Baa2' by Moody's. It has a term of 10 years, maturing in July 2033, with a coupon of 3.875% and an issue price of 99.1%, with a spread of 90 basis points over midswap. Terna expects that the net proceeds of the issue will be used to finance the company's "eligible green projects," identified or to be identified based on Terna's green bond framework.

On a negative note, Moncler instead retreated 1.4 percent, with new price at EUR63.08, for the third session on the bearish side.

Amplifon closed down 0.3 percent. The Milan-based company on Tuesday reported that the European Investment Bank has granted a EUR300 million loan to further accelerate the innovation and digitalization path of the world's leading hearing services and solutions company.

On the Mid-Cap, Seco gave up 1.8 percent after a 3.4 percent gain in the previous session.

LU-VE, on the other hand, closed down 2.5 percent after two sessions closed among the bullish.

Sesa - in the red by 1.8 percent - reported Tuesday that it reported revenues of EUR2.90 billion as of April 30 from EUR2.38 billion in the same period a year earlier and up 21 percent.

Brunello Cucinelli, on the other hand, left 0.7 percent on the parterre, bringing to four the number of sessions closed negative.

Among the bullish performers, Ascopiave posted a plus 2.7 percent at EUR2.3250, after contracting with 1.5 percent on the eve of the day.

Also doing well was Eurogroup Laminations, which advanced with 0.8 percent. Of note, early in the week, JPMorgan Asset Management initiated a short position on the stock at 0.5%.

On the Small-Cap, Neodecortech closed advancing double digits over 10%. There was high trading volume on the stock, which exceeded 252,000 pieces changed hands compared to a three-month daily average of about 6,800.

Pierrel, on the other hand, brought home a positive balance of 6.1 percent, in its fourth session on the bullish side.

Mondo TV, on the other hand, moved ahead 6.5 percent to EUR0.4440, after a 0.7 percent loss on the eve of the session.

Among the bearish side, the rear-enders included Itway, which closed down 0.9 percent and marked its third bearish session

Among the SMEs listed in Piazza Affari, DHH advanced 3.2 percent after two bearish sessions.

Bellini Nautica, on the other hand, closed ahead 4.7 percent, repeating eve's green with 4.7 percent.

Arterra gave up 4.3% to EUR2.22 per share, in its third bearish session. Of note, the company reported Monday that it closed the first half of the year with revenues of EUR1.6 million, down 25 percent from EUR2.1 million in the same period last year.

In the red, Datrix gave up 3.3 percent, on whose stock volume was more than 29,000 compared with the three-month daily average of about 11,200.

In Asia, the Nikkei is in the green 1.1 percent at 32,850.58, the Hang Seng is giving up 0.5 percent to 18,930.56, and the Shanghai Composite is in the fractional red at 3,197.70.

In New York on Tuesday, the Dow Jones closed in the green 1.1 percent to 34,951.93, the S&P picked up 0.7 percent to 4,554.98, while the Nasdaq was up 0.8 percent to 14,353.64.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.1214 against USD1.1225 on Tuesday in closing European equities while the pound was worth USD1.2938 from USD1.3064 on Tuesday evening.

Among commodities, in a bearish trend, Brent crude is worth USD79.64 per barrel versus USD79.28 per barrel at Tuesday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,9879.55 an ounce from USD1,980.81 an ounce Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday's macroeconomic calendar, at 1100 CEST it is the turn of the consumer price index from the Eurozone

At 1300 CEST, from the US, the mortgage market report is released, while at 1430 CEST it will be the turn of building permits. At 1630 CEST, the EIA data on refineries and the Cushing inventory is released. At 1900 CEST, a 20-year Treasury bond auction is scheduled instead.

Among Italian companies, Energy and Talea Group results are expected.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

