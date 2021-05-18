Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Terna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna: 90 million euro for the new Elba - Continent undersea cable

05/18/2021 | 07:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new 37 km power line has been authorised which will strengthen the sustainability, efficiency

and quality of the electricity system on the island of Elba and in the Piombino area

TERNA: € 90 MILLION FOR THE NEW 'ELBA - CONTINENT'

UNDERSEA CABLE

The project is part of the approximately €9 billion investment to develop and modernise the

national electricity grid included in the 2021-2025 "Driving Energy" Business Plan

Rome, 18 May 2021 - Terna has invested €90 million for the energy development of the Island of Elba. The national electricity grid operator will build a new 132 kV power line which will connect the island to the mainland. The decree authorising the project which will connect the primary cabin in Colmata, Municipality of Piombino (prov. of Livorno) and Portoferraio on the island of Elba, was signed by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The power line will be 37 kilometres long: 34 of those will be undersea cables at a maximum depth of 70 metres and over 3 kilometres will be completely underground.

An infrastructure which will double the connection lines between the Italian electricity system and the grid on the island of Elba. The new power line will contribute to improving the quality of the local infrastructure, guaranteeing important benefits in terms of safety, reliability and sustainability on the entire island, which tends to have high electricity consumption over the summer period.

The project is part of the investments of 515 million euros planned by Terna in the next 5 years in Tuscany, and in line with the Industrial Plan 2021-2025 "Driving Energy" of 8.9 billion euros for the development and modernization of the national grid. Over the coming weeks, the electricity grid operator will commence the executive design of the project, along with all the preliminary activities necessary to begin the works.

The cable casings will be made using controlled horizontal drilling technique (TOC), which makes it possible to install a pipe, limiting interference with aquatic plants and cancelling out the impact of the work on the shoreline, while at the same time ensuring the electrical connection is protected as needed. Once the activities are completed Terna aims for full restoration of the state of the sites, thus leaving the landscape's geomorphological configuration intact.

During the planning phase, Terna carried out increasingly in-depth surveys working together with the Italian Ministry of the Environment and with ISPRA (Institute for Environmental Protection). Along with the construction work to complete the project, the company has also undertaken to carry out another project to transplant posidonia oceanica of high ecological value.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 11:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TERNA S.P.A.
07:49aTERNA : 90 million euro for the new Elba - Continent undersea cable
PU
05/13TERNA : virtual meeting to present the high speed electrification of Valle Teles..
PU
05/12TERNA : documentation filed consolidated Interim financial report as of 31 March..
PU
05/12TERNA S P A  : 1Q2021 consolidated results presentation
PU
05/12TERNA S P A  : Results as of 31 March 2021 approved
PU
05/12TERNA S P A  : announces the winner of the architecture contest for the future C..
PU
05/06TERNA : over 60 million euro to modernise the electricity grid in Bologna
PU
05/06TERNA : over 60 billion euro to modernise the electricity grid in Bologna
PU
05/06TERNA : the reorganisation of the electricity grid in the municipalities of Nova..
PU
05/05TACKLING CLIMATE CHANGE : Terna, RSE and ARERA take action to support the resili..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 560 M 3 128 M 3 128 M
Net income 2021 788 M 963 M 963 M
Net Debt 2021 9 746 M 11 910 M 11 910 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 12 581 M 15 287 M 15 375 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,72x
EV / Sales 2022 8,91x
Nbr of Employees 4 814
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,55 €
Last Close Price 6,26 €
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.0.22%15 287
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.80%141 028
ENEL S.P.A.-1.44%100 733
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.25%87 095
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.89%78 806
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.99%68 218