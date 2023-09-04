(Alliance News) - Terna Spa has announced that Francesco Beccali, as of Friday, Sept. 1 Director of Administration, Finance and Control - Chief Financial Officer - of the company, has also been designated Executive with Strategic Responsibilities.

Francesco Beccali has been a grantee since May 23 of 7,295 Terna shares, derived from the 2020 - 2023 Performance Share Plan.

On Friday, Terna closed 0.2 percent in the red at EUR7.61 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

