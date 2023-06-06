Advanced search
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-06 am EDT
7.954 EUR   +0.05%
12:05pTerna S P A : Allegato 3F - Schema di comunicazione delle operazioni sui titoli dell'emittente - maggio 2023
PU
06/05Mib bullish; Saudis cut oil production
AN
06/02Milan sprints to 27,000; Saipem leads list
AN
Terna S p A : Allegato 3F - Schema di comunicazione delle operazioni sui titoli dell'emittente - maggio 2023

06/06/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI DELL'EMITTENTE

(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)

MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S SECURITIES

(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)

SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1

DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION

1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER

Denominazione/

TERNA S.p.A.

Sigla

Name

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

05779661007

Forma

SPA

Data

31/05/1999

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione/Date

Status

of Incorporation

Via-

Viale Egidio

Cap/Post Code

00156

frazione/Road-

Galbani, 70

street and

district

Comune Sede

Roma

Provincia Sede

RM

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of registered

of registered

offices

offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE DECLARATION

Descrizione

Terna S.p.A.

Codice ISIN

IT0003242622

Titolo/Security

Titolo/Security ISIN Code

Description

Periodo di Riferimento

05/2023

Data Invio

06/06/2023

(mm/aaaa)/Reference

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending

Period (mm/yyyy)

Date(dd/mm/yyyy)

ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES

Azioni attribuite in attuazione del piano Performance Share 2020-2023, approvato

dall'Assemblea degli azionisti del 18 maggio 2020 /Shares assigned in execution of

Performance Share plan 2020 - 2023 approved by Meeting of shareholders of 18 May

2020.

SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2

OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)

1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAGRAPHS A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS

Denominazione/

TERNA S.p.A.

Sigla

Name

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

05779661007

Forma

SPA

Data Costituzione

31/05/1999

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Date

Status

of Incorporation

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Via-

Viale Egidio

Cap/Post Code

00156

frazione/Road-

Galbani, 70

street and

district

Comune Sede

Roma

Provincia Sede

RM

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of Registered

of Registered

Offices

Offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

Tipo

NI

Incarico/Type

of Engagement

(2)

2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE

TRANSACTIONS (3)

Descrizio

Terna S.p.A.

Codice

IT0003242622

ne

ISIN

Titolo/Sec

Titolo/Sec

urity

urity ISIN

Descripti

Code

on

Tipo

AZIONE

Quotato

SI

Tipo

Scadenza

Prezzo Di

Titolo/

su

Facoltà/O

/Expire

Esercizio/

Type of

Mercati

ption

Date (7)

Strike

Security

Italiani/Li

Type (6)

Price (8)

(4)

sted on

Italian

Markets

(5)

3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS

3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN

Data

Tipo

Nome

Operazio

A/V / P/S

Quantità/

Valuta/Cu

Prezzo

Numero

Note/Note

Operazio

Mercato/

Mercato/

ne di

(12)

Quantity

rrency

Medio

Operazio

s

ne/Transa

Market

Market

Copertura

(13)

Ponderat

ni/Numbe

ction

Type (9)

Name (10)

/Hedging

o/Averag

r of

Date

Transacti

e

Transacti

on (11)

Weighted

ons

Price (14)

09/05/2023

FM

Fuori mercato

NO

V

281.200

EUR

0,0000

1

Le azioni sono

state attribuite a

titolo gratuito. Il

prezzo medio

ponderato

rappresenta

pertanto il prezzo

di carico./ free assignement of shares. The average weighted price therefore represents the book-value.

3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)

Tipo Mercato/Market

A/V / P/S (12)

Quantità/Quantity

Numero

Type(9)

Operazioni/Number of

Transactions

FM

V

281.200

1

  1. Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
    Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
  2. TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
  • SP = Specialist
  • AL = Altro / Other
  • NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement

3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /

Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security

  1. TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
    - Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
    - Warrant - Option
    - Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
    - Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
  2. QUOTATO / LISTED

- Si/No / Yes/No

6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts

TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)

  • se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
  • se opzione / for options: call, put
  1. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  2. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  3. TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
  • MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
  • ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
  • SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
  • FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
  • BL = Blocchi / Blocks
  1. Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note /
    Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
  2. OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
  3. ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
  • A = Acquisto / Purchase
  • V = Vendita / Sale
  1. La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
  2. Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
  3. Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /

Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 16:04:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
