Terna S p A : Allegato 3F - Schema di comunicazione delle operazioni sui titoli dell'emittente - maggio 2023
06/06/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI DELL'EMITTENTE
(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)
MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S SECURITIES
(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)
SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1
DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION
1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER
Denominazione/
TERNA S.p.A.
Sigla
Name
Sociale/Abbrevia
ted Form
Codice
05779661007
Forma
SPA
Data
31/05/1999
Fiscale/Tax Code
Giuridica/Legal
Costituzione/Date
Status
of Incorporation
Via-
Viale Egidio
Cap/Post Code
00156
frazione/Road-
Galbani, 70
street and
district
Comune Sede
Roma
Provincia Sede
RM
Legale/Municipal
Legale/Province
ity of registered
of registered
offices
offices
Stato/Country
ITALIA
2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE DECLARATION
Descrizione
Terna S.p.A.
Codice ISIN
IT0003242622
Titolo/Security
Titolo/Security ISIN Code
Description
Periodo di Riferimento
05/2023
Data Invio
06/06/2023
(mm/aaaa)/Reference
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending
Period (mm/yyyy)
Date(dd/mm/yyyy)
ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES
Azioni attribuite in attuazione del piano Performance Share 2020-2023, approvato
dall'Assemblea degli azionisti del 18 maggio 2020 /Shares assigned in execution of
Performance Share plan 2020 - 2023 approved by Meeting of shareholders of 18 May
2020.
SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2
OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)
1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAGRAPHS A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS
Denominazione/
TERNA S.p.A.
Sigla
Name
Sociale/Abbrevia
ted Form
Codice
05779661007
Forma
SPA
Data Costituzione
31/05/1999
Fiscale/Tax Code
Giuridica/Legal
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Date
Status
of Incorporation
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Via-
Viale Egidio
Cap/Post Code
00156
frazione/Road-
Galbani, 70
street and
district
Comune Sede
Roma
Provincia Sede
RM
Legale/Municipal
Legale/Province
ity of Registered
of Registered
Offices
Offices
Stato/Country
ITALIA
Tipo
NI
Incarico/Type
of Engagement
(2)
2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE
TRANSACTIONS (3)
Descrizio
Terna S.p.A.
Codice
IT0003242622
ne
ISIN
Titolo/Sec
Titolo/Sec
urity
urity ISIN
Descripti
Code
on
Tipo
AZIONE
Quotato
SI
Tipo
Scadenza
Prezzo Di
Titolo/
su
Facoltà/O
/Expire
Esercizio/
Type of
Mercati
ption
Date (7)
Strike
Security
Italiani/Li
Type (6)
Price (8)
(4)
sted on
Italian
Markets
(5)
3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS
3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN
Data
Tipo
Nome
Operazio
A/V / P/S
Quantità/
Valuta/Cu
Prezzo
Numero
Note/Note
Operazio
Mercato/
Mercato/
ne di
(12)
Quantity
rrency
Medio
Operazio
s
ne/Transa
Market
Market
Copertura
(13)
Ponderat
ni/Numbe
ction
Type (9)
Name (10)
/Hedging
o/Averag
r of
Date
Transacti
e
Transacti
on (11)
Weighted
ons
Price (14)
09/05/2023
FM
Fuori mercato
NO
V
281.200
EUR
0,0000
1
Le azioni sono
state attribuite a
titolo gratuito. Il
prezzo medio
ponderato
rappresenta
pertanto il prezzo
di carico./ free assignement of shares. The average weighted price therefore represents the book-value.
3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)
Tipo Mercato/Market
A/V / P/S (12)
Quantità/Quantity
Numero
Type(9)
Operazioni/Number of
Transactions
FM
V
281.200
1
Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
SP = Specialist
AL = Altro / Other
NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement
3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /
Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security
TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
- Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
- Warrant - Option
- Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
- Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
QUOTATO / LISTED
- Si/No / Yes/No
6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)
se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
se opzione / for options: call, put
Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
BL = Blocchi / Blocks
Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note /
Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
A = Acquisto / Purchase
V = Vendita / Sale
La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /
Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.
