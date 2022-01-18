Log in
    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
Terna S p A : Board of Directors approves the potential issue of hybrid securities

01/18/2022 | 04:35am EST
Terna's Board of Directors approves the potential issue of hybrid securities

This press release (the "Press Release") (including the information contained herein) does not constitute or is part of an offering or an invitation to purchase the Securities issued by the Company.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 568 M 2 927 M 2 927 M
Net income 2021 784 M 894 M 894 M
Net Debt 2021 9 965 M 11 361 M 11 361 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 13 727 M 15 660 M 15 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,23x
EV / Sales 2022 9,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 996
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 6,84 €
Average target price 6,98 €
Spread / Average Target 1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.-3.85%15 660
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.88%163 250
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.82%80 042
ENEL S.P.A.-2.60%79 558
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.12%72 766
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.51%70 763